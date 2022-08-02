Village of Creston finds lead in drinking water distribution system

Read on wqkt.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio GE Lighting plant closure with hundreds of job cuts makes American-made light bulbs nearly extinct. Nation’s largest union for GE workers: “We hold GE responsible.”
DAYTON—Today, IUE-CWA, the nation’s largest union for General Electric workers, condemned the new announcement from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, confirming it will discontinue the last American-made residential light bulbs by permanently closing its Bucyrus plant and laying off over 200 Ohio workers. The closure comes just two years after General Electric spun off its lighting business to GE Lighting, in the spring of 2020. IUE-CWA is raising the alarm that GE stakeholders should be prepared for more cuts like this if the company moves forward with its $2.5 billion plan to break itself up, instead of investing in its domestic workforce.
Akron Leader Publications
County COVID-19 cases increasing
DOWNTOWN AKRON — County cases of COVID-19 are rising, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Skoda told Summit County Council Aug. 1 the health department is noticing an “uptick again in cases.”. “We have been jumping progressively since three weeks ago, from 120 cases per...
Occupational Health Safety
OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties
Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
WKYC
Heat Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: Learn if you are affected
CLEVELAND — As a heat wave takes over Northeast Ohio, several counties are being affected by a Heat Advisory. Heat index values on Wednesday are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in some parts of Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
wqkt.com
Recycling program returns this fall for a fourth straight year
The Stark-Tusc-Wayne Recycling District is inviting people to take part in its fourth annual Master Recycler Program, which will take place on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings this fall. The program’s location will be split between the District office in Bolivar and several local facilities. The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 19th, with applications available on the district’s website.
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
cleveland19.com
Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick. Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning. Stay with...
wqkt.com
Wooster BMV closed until further notice
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in Wooster is now temporarily closed. Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood had been in charge of the Wooster BMV for the past 23 years, but decided last month not to renew her contract. The Wooster office will remain closed until someone can be found to run it. In the meantime, the Ohio BMV is encouraging area residents to use nearby offices in Orrville, Ashland, Millersburg, Wadsworth or Massillon. Many of the BMV’s services can also be handled online at OPLATES.com.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Heat advisory: Temps will feel like triple digits
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio. Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under the alert from noon to 8 p.m. Heat values up to 102 are expected. Front stalls with another system over the weekend. Here’s the latest...
wksu.org
OH Really? How to pronounce Cuyahoga
Is it “Cuya-HO-guh,” “Cuya-HOG-uh” or maybe something else?. Ann Gilmore of Kent wants to know about the correct pronunciation for the name of the river that’s drawn people to this region for centuries. This is actually a question that came up 13 years ago, on June 22, 2009. Then-Ideastream reporter Dan Bobkoff – a New York native – pronounced the river’s name “Cuya-HOG-uh.” NPR anchor Melissa Block did the same. By the next day, listeners, politicians and even NPR Midwest Bureau Chief Ken Barcus weighed-in.
NBC Connecticut
Family Dollar Hit With $1.2 Million in OSHA Fines for Violations at 2 Ohio Stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
scriptype.com
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town
A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
wqkt.com
Annual 5k & 10k fundraiser this weekend in Millersburg
Area runners are getting ready to race in this weekend’s Millersburg Food Run. The fundraising annual event will take place Sunday morning, starting at 8 o’clock, along the Holmes County Trail. Runners will be able to choose from several different options, including competitive 5k & 10k courses, as well as a non-competitive one-mile run. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Love Center Food Pantry.
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
spectrumnews1.com
Local volunteer uncovers piece of ancient history at park in Geauga County
RUSSEL, Ohio — A local volunteer stumbled upon an ancient piece of history while on a hike in Russel Upland park in Geauga County. Nestled deep in Geauga County lies many hidden gems, some of which are managed by the Geauga Park District. Keeping those parks clean and free from debris are their dedicated volunteers, known as "trailgaters".
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
