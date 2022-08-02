Recycling program returns this fall for a fourth straight year

Read on wqkt.com
wqkt.com
Annual 5k & 10k fundraiser this weekend in Millersburg
Area runners are getting ready to race in this weekend’s Millersburg Food Run. The fundraising annual event will take place Sunday morning, starting at 8 o’clock, along the Holmes County Trail. Runners will be able to choose from several different options, including competitive 5k & 10k courses, as well as a non-competitive one-mile run. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Love Center Food Pantry.
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
medinacountylife.com
Medina County Park District’s First Park Grows by 15 Acres
Opened in 1972 as Medina County Park District's (MCPD) first park, Green Leaf Park is a microcosm of what the park district is all about – nature, recreation, reclamation, preservation, and the protection of woods and wetlands for the benefit of people and the ecosystem in which we live. In June, Green Leaf Park grew by 15 acres thanks to a $231,964.50 Clean Ohio grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission. This 15-acre acquisition helps protect the Wolf Creek, which flows east into Summit County, ultimately reaching Barberton reservoir, which provides drinking water to the city of nearly 25,000 residents.
Farm and Dairy
16.019 Acres sold in 3 parcels, and misc.
Location: 17307 Dover Road Dundee, Oh 44624. Directions: From Mt. Eaton, take Dover Rd. (US 250) east 1 mile to property on right. From Wilmot take Dover Rd. west 3 miles to location on left. 16.019 Acres * 3 Parcels * Mostly Open * Paint. Township * Wayne County *...
Major upgrades keep cargo moving along Ohio River in Columbiana County
Transportation and shipping upgrades along the Ohio River in Columbiana County are getting more money thanks to a state grant.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
Summit County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees for the month of August during Clear the Shelters campaign
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated pets story on Aug. 3, 2022. Summit County Animal Control is participating in NBC's national pet adoption initiative Clear the Shelters throughout the month of August. During the Clear the Shelters Adoption campaign,...
wtuz.com
Update to Ohio Benefits Portal
Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
WTOV 9
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
newsnet5
12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture
WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level. He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.
scriptype.com
The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town
A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County
The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
Farm and Dairy
3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.
All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
WKYC
Heat Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: Learn if you are affected
CLEVELAND — As a heat wave takes over Northeast Ohio, several counties are being affected by a Heat Advisory. Heat index values on Wednesday are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in some parts of Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
geauganews.com
Oak and Embers Tavern
Are you interested in sharing your article with Geauga News? Send it directly to drafts@geauganews.com.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio GE Lighting plant closure with hundreds of job cuts makes American-made light bulbs nearly extinct. Nation’s largest union for GE workers: “We hold GE responsible.”
DAYTON—Today, IUE-CWA, the nation’s largest union for General Electric workers, condemned the new announcement from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, confirming it will discontinue the last American-made residential light bulbs by permanently closing its Bucyrus plant and laying off over 200 Ohio workers. The closure comes just two years after General Electric spun off its lighting business to GE Lighting, in the spring of 2020. IUE-CWA is raising the alarm that GE stakeholders should be prepared for more cuts like this if the company moves forward with its $2.5 billion plan to break itself up, instead of investing in its domestic workforce.
Occupational Health Safety
OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties
Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
