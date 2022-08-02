ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Recycling program returns this fall for a fourth straight year

wqkt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wqkt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqkt.com

Annual 5k & 10k fundraiser this weekend in Millersburg

Area runners are getting ready to race in this weekend’s Millersburg Food Run. The fundraising annual event will take place Sunday morning, starting at 8 o’clock, along the Holmes County Trail. Runners will be able to choose from several different options, including competitive 5k & 10k courses, as well as a non-competitive one-mile run. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Love Center Food Pantry.
MILLERSBURG, OH
medinacountylife.com

Medina County Park District’s First Park Grows by 15 Acres

Opened in 1972 as Medina County Park District's (MCPD) first park, Green Leaf Park is a microcosm of what the park district is all about – nature, recreation, reclamation, preservation, and the protection of woods and wetlands for the benefit of people and the ecosystem in which we live. In June, Green Leaf Park grew by 15 acres thanks to a $231,964.50 Clean Ohio grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission. This 15-acre acquisition helps protect the Wolf Creek, which flows east into Summit County, ultimately reaching Barberton reservoir, which provides drinking water to the city of nearly 25,000 residents.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

16.019 Acres sold in 3 parcels, and misc.

Location: 17307 Dover Road Dundee, Oh 44624. Directions: From Mt. Eaton, take Dover Rd. (US 250) east 1 mile to property on right. From Wilmot take Dover Rd. west 3 miles to location on left. 16.019 Acres * 3 Parcels * Mostly Open * Paint. Township * Wayne County *...
DUNDEE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivar, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wayne, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycler
wtuz.com

Update to Ohio Benefits Portal

Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
scriptype.com

The Big Idaho Potato Truck is coming to town

A truckload of Idaho potatoes is on its way to Richfield and the community is invited to come to Whitey’s Booze N’ Burgers on Brecksville Road on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 3-7 p.m. to be part of the fun. Whitey’s owner, John Bigadza, and his son Matt, have...
RICHFIELD, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County

The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

3 bedroom fixer upper home, and misc.

All sells to settle the estate. Location: 819 S. VALLEY BLVD. NW, NORTH CANTON, OH 44720. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: Attorney Amanda R. Bridenstine,. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
NORTH CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohio GE Lighting plant closure with hundreds of job cuts makes American-made light bulbs nearly extinct. Nation’s largest union for GE workers: “We hold GE responsible.”

DAYTON—Today, IUE-CWA, the nation’s largest union for General Electric workers, condemned the new announcement from GE Lighting, a Savant Company, confirming it will discontinue the last American-made residential light bulbs by permanently closing its Bucyrus plant and laying off over 200 Ohio workers. The closure comes just two years after General Electric spun off its lighting business to GE Lighting, in the spring of 2020. IUE-CWA is raising the alarm that GE stakeholders should be prepared for more cuts like this if the company moves forward with its $2.5 billion plan to break itself up, instead of investing in its domestic workforce.
BUCYRUS, OH
Occupational Health Safety

OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties

Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
WAPAKONETA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy