Website Traffic Indicated Q2 Beat for Pinterest; Shares Gain 21%

Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential
Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
All eyes last week were drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter?...
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)
Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Website Traffic Determined Robinhood’s Q2 Performance
Robinhood is slashing its workforce by 23% and its top line has dropped 44% over the prior year. Meanwhile, insiders are dumping the stock. Robinhood (HOOD) is slashing its headcount by 23%, and its second-quarter numbers fell short of expectations. The online trading platform’s IPO last year was the talk of the town, but fortunes can change fast on Wall Street. Shares are trading at $9.2 levels, which is a far cry from its 52-week high of $85 and short interest in the stock is running high at around 9.3%.
Down 79%, Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Recent Earnings Release?
Snap's second-quarter earnings sent negative shockwaves across Wall Street. Should contrarian investors buy the dip?
DraftKings Shares Jump on Revenue Beat, Revised Guidance
Click here to read the full article. DraftKings shares jumped in early trading Friday after the company reported second quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates, including a revised projection of losses for the 2022 fiscal year. For the three months ending in June, DraftKings had revenue of $466 million, beating consensus estimates of $436 million. The company also reported loss per share of $0.50, beating estimates of $0.83. The stock (NYSE: DKNG) rose as much as 10% in pre-market trading. The company also slightly raised the midpoint of its full year revenue guidance, and it improved its 2022 adjusted EBITDA...
tipranks.com
Why Did Ping Identity Shares Surge 60% Yesterday?
Despite weaker-than-expected Q2 results, Ping Identity shares surged over 60% after the company agreed to a buyout deal worth $2.8 billion. Shares of Ping Identity (PING) gained more than 60% after the company inked a deal to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction for $28.50 per share, for a total value of $2.8 billion.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
tipranks.com
Cost Headwinds Hurt Target Stock; Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead
Target’s profit margins are under pressure due to incremental freight and fuel costs. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink sees multiple headwinds ahead, which could hurt TGT’s earnings in 2H22 and 2023. Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q1 profit took a significant hit from inflationary pressure, including high freight and fuel costs. The...
StreetInsider.com
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the consensus of adjusted EPS of...
tipranks.com
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
tipranks.com
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
Canopy Growth has appointed Christelle Gedeon as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) gained over 13% yesterday and are up more than 2% during the pre-market trading session today after the company announced that it has hired Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made AMTD, RVLV, GBT, LCID, and CFLT stocks the major market shakers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
tipranks.com
Why Meta Platforms Stock Can Rebound Nicely from Here
Meta Platforms stock is starting to be constructive following some weak, albeit better-than-feared results that offered some hope. With the potential to further monetize Reels while adapting to Apple’s privacy changes, it’s unwise to count Meta out of the game. Meta Platforms (META) is starting to show signs...
