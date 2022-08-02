Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting

Read on fallriverreporter.com
Police make arrest after man stabbed in one community, then shot in another
Police have arrested a man after an incident that began in the City of Providence outside of 153 Prudence Avenue and ended in gunfire adjacent to the Ocean State Market, 341 Dyer Avenue, Cranston. On Wednesday shortly after 9:00 p.m., members of the Cranston Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division were...
Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor
MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
New Bedford police arrest man in connection to shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police said that they arrested a man that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened last week on County Street. Police said that 20-year-old Geovante Baez, of Stoughton, is charged with attempting to commit assault and battery by discharge, firing a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and three counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
3 men wanted in North Kingstown drug store robbery
Police are searching for three men who robbed a North Kingstown drug store Wednesday morning.
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
Cranston man charged in shooting of man who had been stabbed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who had also been stabbed. Multiple police jurisdictions blocked off Dyer and Prudence avenues late Wednesday night. Cranston police said a man was stabbed in Providence, and then ran into a convenience store in Cranston asking for help. Police said when he went back outside he was shot at.
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges
Warwick police search for man accused of shoplifting merchandise worth hundreds
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for an individual accused of shoplifting merchandise worth hundreds from a store at the Warwick Mall. Police estimate the merchandise and damaged security sensors will cost the merchant $600. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 401-468-4254.
Man charged with arson in Fall River fire
The investigation continues into what caused a stroller to catch fire in the stairwell of a Fall River apartment building Wednesday evening.
