Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter has a portable design and an infinite Y-axis work area

Read on thegadgetflow.com
Related
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch is crafted from grade 5 titanium and weighs 42 grams
Upgrade your wristwatch to the stunning Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch. Crafted entirely from grade 5 titanium, it’s extremely lightweight for maximum comfort. The durable, leather strap perfectly complements this material. All the while, the lean, minimalist silhouette makes it perfect for everyday wear. Furthermore, this hyper-modern watch offers an ambidextrous design combined with a streamlined shape for a head-turning design. In fact, with 31 jewels, it’s the perfect combination of simple and luxurious. It also includes an interactive time simulator. Moreover, the Ressence Type 8 is just as effective at night as it is during the day thanks to the extra-strong blue 100% Superluminova grade A. Overall, this self-winding watch offers a 36-hour power reserve and 28,800 vibrations per hour.
Double-Hold bag with phone bracket has built-in magnets to safely hold your smartphone
Keep your phone conveniently with you all day long in the Double-Hold bag with phone bracket. This versatile phone holder uses built-in magnets to safely hold your phone. So you never have to worry about losing it. In fact, it moves with you and works without a desk or wall, allowing you to use it anywhere and free your hands. Use it to easily film POV content when you explore new places. Additionally, you can wear it as a sling bag, as a chest holder, or hanging tightly from your belt. In all of these positions, you can still use it without removing it. More than just a phone holder, it has designated spots to hold your ID and credit cards, so it replaces your everyday bag and wallet as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LEGO Education SPIKE Essential for primary education ignites a passion for STEAM learning
Engage students in hands-on investigation of STEAM concepts with the LEGO Education SPIKE Essential for elementary. It helps to contribute to literacy, math, social-emotional development, and more. All the while, the relatable minifigures offer various personalities to solve problems through storytelling. Moreover, this set, which consists of 449 bricks, consists of a main classroom brick set. It also comes with intelligent hardware and the SPIKE app. In fact, the app provides a selection of unit plans and comprehensive online support. Furthermore, this set prepares kids to become independent thinkers and more confident by turning concepts into reality. Overall, suitable for ages 6+, it can broaden a young mind’s STEAM knowledge and practice as well as improve 21st-century skills.
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality? You can fix that with the Chanson Royale Under Sink...
The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home
Your front door lock quietly guards your valuables and loved ones against thieves and criminals. So when shopping for smart home locks, you wonder which ones actually secure your home. As it turns out, plenty of smart locks have robust security features. We’re talking about anti-peep keypads, biometric sensors, and security cams. With features this high-tech, you can say goodbye to your traditional lock forever.
Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece is a sophisticated luxury aviation worldtimer watch
Adorn your wrist with a touch of luxury when you wear the Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece. Boasting a minimalist yet vintage Dutch design, this watch takes on the world-timer and GMT wrist watch style. Unconventional at its core, it draws inspiration from geographic locations, travel, and classic timepieces. Powered by premium Swiss Soprod C125 automatic GMT movement, it has a creative hand in a 24-hour disk. So it looks and feels like a modern interpretation of a vintage world-timer. Additionally, with 200-meter water resistance, it also has a polished case and bracelet that looks great no matter where you go. With a unique sunburst brushed bezel, it also has a rotating 12-hour—or world-time—rotating internal bezel. This lets you track other time zones, and the colors indicate day and night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ONESONIC MXS-HD1 earbuds are ergonomically designed and are sweat- and splash-resistant
Wear the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 noise-canceling earbuds while you work out and run errands, as their ergonomic design and changeable silicone tips provide maximum comfort. This design prevents them from falling out of your ear, enabling you to focus on what matters most: listening to great music. These noise-canceling earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them perfect to wear in the gym. And wireless connectivity prevents any cords from holding you back. Moreover, the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 includes dual digital microphones with environmental noise suppression. This ensures crystal-clear calls and filters out background noise for transparent communication. Meanwhile, with up to a 20-hour battery life, they’re great to use every day. Finally, they’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for effortless music streaming.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
Stilform AEON everlasting pencil comes in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium options
Write, draw, and create like never before with the Stilform AEON everlasting pencil. Available in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium styles, it also comes with multiple magnetic writing tips. When you write with this pencil, you won’t encounter any smudges, and it has a completely waterproof design as well. Furthermore, the AEON is completely free of lead, safe for textiles, and long lasting. Simply switch the tips with the neodymium magnet—you can even alternate between the eternal metal tip and a graphite tip depending on your preference and needs. The eternal tip—made of natural and nontoxic tin—creates pencil-like marks that don’t fade or make a mess. However, you can still erase them if necessary. Additionally, the graphite tip gives you a conventional pencil experience with darker strokes that you can easily erase. Finally, there’s also a rubber stylus tip, and you can choose from walnut, ebony, or maple veneers.
Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear
Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio long-lasting phone boasts weeks of battery life & earbud storage
Take a break from smartphones with the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio long-lasting phone. With a unique design, it actually holds wireless earbuds in place beneath a slider component. This sleek and robust gadget lets you talk on the phone, listen to songs, and tune into the radio whenever you want. Incredibly, this phone has such a long-lasting battery that it can deliver you weeks of standby battery life as well as hours of time to talk. Not only that, but its earbuds also charge when they are stored. Additionally, environmental noise cancellation and VoLTE1 provide you with clear sound no matter where you are. Rigorously tested for durability standards, the earbuds easily pop out when you want to listen. Moreover, you can use the phone’s speaker if you want to hear to music aloud. Store thousands of songs with the MP3 player feature, and enjoy wireless FM radio as well.
Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit turns any bike into an eBike
Turn any bike into an eBike in seconds with the Skarper DiskDrive all-in-one motor & battery drive unit. Lightweight and simple to use, this eBike unit can easily attach to a bike in a click. In fact, you can install it on any bike with a disc brake. All you have to do is replace your rear disc rotor with it, and you can also detach the whole unit in just a click. This unit is a fully enclosed, wire-free drive system. And you can attach it to your bike with no modifications required. Impressively, the DiskDrive technology avoids many limitations that normal bikes have. Finally, with this device, you can add electric power to your existing bike incredibly quickly.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set has a handcrafted pine wood stand and mouth-blown glass
Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.
OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam provides AI-tracking, auto-framing, and gesture control features
Capture your video in 1080p or 4K resolution with the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Boasting AI-tracking with auto-framing, it uses a next-generation tracking algorithm. Make sure you stay in the frame with this gadget, which locks on you no matter where you go, following with smooth and precise movements. Additionally, the gesture control feature allows you to start video calls hands-free. So you don’t have to sit at your desk, press a button, and then move back to your presentation. Just start where you are and use your right or left hand. It may be small, but it boasts the Sony 1/2.8” sensor, providing crystal-clear video even when zoomed in—which it can do 4 times. Moreover, its dual omnidirectional microphone system has noise reduction to pick up your voice clearly within 3 meters. Finally, with HDR and AI auto exposure, it creates a professional look even in bad lighting.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker brings party-quality sound anywhere
Carry party-quality sound with you comfortably on the go with the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker. This speaker packs high-quality sound in a portable design with an easy-to-hold handle. Additionally, the built-in lighting will add more to your outdoor party setup. The pop-up handle can also be pushed down with a single tap. Providing both punchy bass and vocal clarity, this portable wireless speaker is a must-have gadget for any outdoor party you plan—wherever it is. In fact, the non-circular diaphragm of this speaker delivers more sound pressure for a high-quality result. This means you get a more power-packed performance from a compact design. The lighting also adds a chic element to the overall compact design of this speaker.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0