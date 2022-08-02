A six-bladed weapon was used to kill Al-Qaeda’s leader by the United States. The ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ missile attacks by launching pop-out swords to take down its victims, rather than an explosive. The weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and importantly, does not trigger a blast which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage of nearby civiilans and infrastructure.President Joe Biden announced the death of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, who had been responsible for the deaths of 9/11 as well as the USS Cole bombings, he said. The Al-Qaeda leader was hit by...

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO