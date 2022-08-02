ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Six-bladed ‘ninja missile’ US used to kill Bin Laden’s deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri

A six-bladed weapon was used to kill Al-Qaeda’s leader by the United States. The ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ missile attacks by launching pop-out swords to take down its victims, rather than an explosive. The weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and importantly, does not trigger a blast which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage of nearby civiilans and infrastructure.President Joe Biden announced the death of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, who had been responsible for the deaths of 9/11 as well as the USS Cole bombings, he said. The Al-Qaeda leader was hit by...
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MSNBC

Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight

New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Business Insider

Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark

Sen. Josh Hawley said he does not think the US should support Sweden and Finland's NATO bid. In a new op-ed, he has become the first senator to announce his opposition to the alliance. In July, 18 House Republicans voted against a measure supporting the Scandinavian countries. Missouri Senator Josh...
CBS News

Why military aid to Ukraine doesn't always get to the front lines: "Like 30% of it reaches its final destination"

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Arming Ukraine" in the video player above, or stream it on the CBS News app Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET. In a war being fought largely in World War II era trenches, with Soviet ammunition, the vast influx of modern NATO weapons and military supplies from the West into Ukraine has proven to be among the largest determinants of whether territory is lost, or gained, along Ukraine's embattled border region with Russia.
MSNBC

Two Murdoch-owned newspapers highlight Trump’s Jan. 6 wrongdoing

In the world of print media, the editorial boards of The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal are some of the most Republican-friendly territories in the United States. With this in mind, when both newspapers publish scathing criticisms of Donald Trump and his Jan. 6 role, it tends to raise a few eyebrows. As NPR summarized yesterday:
