Six-bladed ‘ninja missile’ US used to kill Bin Laden’s deputy Ayman al-Zawahiri
A six-bladed weapon was used to kill Al-Qaeda’s leader by the United States. The ‘Hellfire Ninja R9X’ missile attacks by launching pop-out swords to take down its victims, rather than an explosive. The weapon has six extendable blades which attack the target on impact, and importantly, does not trigger a blast which reduces the risk of massive collateral damage of nearby civiilans and infrastructure.President Joe Biden announced the death of Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri on Monday, who had been responsible for the deaths of 9/11 as well as the USS Cole bombings, he said. The Al-Qaeda leader was hit by...
Fans set to boycott The View if ‘Trump Traitor Trash’ Alyssa Farah is hired
As fans await The View’s announcement of who will be the ABC talk show’s new co-host, some are threatening to boycott watching should Alyssa Farah Griffin be selected.
White House reporters assess Karine Jean-Pierre as she grows into job: She's 'literally by the book'
As White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre marks two months at the podium, some of the reporters she interacts with each day offered their assessments of her performance in the notoriously difficult, high-profile job. Her predecessor Jen Psaki received cable news offers and widespread praise from the left-leaning press corps,...
Ex-Trump White House lawyer weighs if Trump should be criminally charged
Ty Cobb, the former White House lawyer under President Trump, says Trump deserves blame for his role on January 6 but says criminally charging the former president is a big decision and it depends on the charge.
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
MSNBC
Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight
New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Christian nationalism comments to the 'American Taliban'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has often called out his Republican colleagues for supporting Christian nationalism, comparing it to the "American Taliban."
Trump official considered faking heart attack to disrupt Helsinki press conference: Book
Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, considered faking a heart attack to put a stop to Trump's infamous 2018 press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new book.
NBC News
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’
Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark
Sen. Josh Hawley said he does not think the US should support Sweden and Finland's NATO bid. In a new op-ed, he has become the first senator to announce his opposition to the alliance. In July, 18 House Republicans voted against a measure supporting the Scandinavian countries. Missouri Senator Josh...
Department of Justice says Trump never invoked executive privilege over Bannon
The Department of Justice said Monday that former President Donald Trump never invoked executive privilege over former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who now says he's amenable to testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee while he faces prison time for previously refusing to do so.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
Talk of 'invasion' moves from the fringe to the mainstream of GOP immigration message
With midterm elections looming, many Republican candidates have embraced increasingly extreme language about immigration. Immigrant advocates worry that such rhetoric stokes fear and hate.
‘Let us deal with it’: inside the elite Kabul district where Zawahiri was hit
The leader of al-Qaida spent the last weeks of his life less than 500 metres from the swimming pool and bar where British diplomats relaxed during their Kabul tours. The gaudy house where Ayman al-Zawahiri was reportedly killed by a drone strike while out on his balcony is nestled at the very heart of the Afghan capital.
Russian soldiers accuse superiors of jailing them for refusing to fight
A group of Russian soldiers have accused their commanders of jailing them in eastern Ukraine for refusing to take part in the war, in a rare public exposure of tensions inside the ranks of Russia’s army over the invasion. Maxim Grebenyuk, a lawyer who runs the Moscow-based advocacy organisation...
Why military aid to Ukraine doesn't always get to the front lines: "Like 30% of it reaches its final destination"
Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Arming Ukraine" in the video player above, or stream it on the CBS News app Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET. In a war being fought largely in World War II era trenches, with Soviet ammunition, the vast influx of modern NATO weapons and military supplies from the West into Ukraine has proven to be among the largest determinants of whether territory is lost, or gained, along Ukraine's embattled border region with Russia.
Conservative writer warns US democracy could fail if Trump is elected
CNN’s Pamela Brown speaks to columnist Max Boot about his Washington Post op-ed that warns of the demise of the United States’ democracy if former President Trump wins the presidency in 2024.
MSNBC
Two Murdoch-owned newspapers highlight Trump’s Jan. 6 wrongdoing
In the world of print media, the editorial boards of The New York Post and The Wall Street Journal are some of the most Republican-friendly territories in the United States. With this in mind, when both newspapers publish scathing criticisms of Donald Trump and his Jan. 6 role, it tends to raise a few eyebrows. As NPR summarized yesterday:
CBS News
