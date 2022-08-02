ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

By Richika Biyani
tipranks.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tipranks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Ipo#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Digital#Getty Images Holdings#Pinterest Inc#Idea Group#Amtd Digital Inc#Hkd#Transocean Ltd
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential

Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why

Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
STOCKS
tipranks.com

AMTD IDEA Stock Tanks 31% as Key Investor Quits

A longtime AMTD IDEA Group investor has closed its position in the stock. The investor has also sought to avoid association with AMTD IDEA’s 88.7% controlled subsidiary, AMTD Digital. The 14,000% surge in AMTD Digital’s stock price has raised many questions. CK Group, a key investor in AMTD...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why

Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Ford Stock: Is there Additional Upside Following the Recent Rally?

Ford stock has been trending higher since the automaker announced stellar second-quarter results last week. However, many Wall Street analysts are cautious about the stock due to near-term pressures and see limited upside potential. Shares of auto giant Ford (NYSE: F) have rallied nearly 36% over the past month and...
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

Who initiated coverage of Plug Power (PLUG) ahead of its earnings results? Northland analyst Abhishek Sinha, that’s who, beginning coverage of the stock with a Market Perform (i.e. Neutral) rating, and a $25 price target, just ahead of the company’s Q2 2022 financial results next Tuesday, August 9.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know

Stock indices finished Thursday’s trading session mixed as Initial Jobless Claims came in higher than expected. Furthermore, oil prices have fallen below $90 per barrel as a result of lower demand for gasoline. This has also led to lower prices at the pump. Stock Indices Finish Thursday’s Session Mixed...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?

Canopy Growth has appointed Christelle Gedeon as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) gained over 13% yesterday and are up more than 2% during the pre-market trading session today after the company announced that it has hired Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade

As part of a private offering, corporate insiders bagged $42.9 million worth of LXRX stock on August 1. The activity spiked investors’ interest, and the stock rallied 7.6% in Monday’s extended trading hours. On August 1, Artal International S.C.A and Raymond Debbane bought shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy