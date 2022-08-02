These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Read on www.tipranks.com
Related
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
Two great companies, both alike in dignity, in fair Silicon Valley, where we lay our scene, are poised to bounce back from today's deep stock market discounts.
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential
Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks are Undervalued, Says Analyst Sonny Randhawa; Here’s Why
Wall Street and key metrics back Sonny Randhawa’s claim that certain cannabis stocks are undervalued. In particular, three stocks stand out from the pack. Analyst Sonny Randhawa of Seaport Global Securities launched coverage on an array of Cannabis stocks as he believes a substitute scenario could unfold. He assigned Buy ratings to the following cannabis stocks – AAWH, CURLF, and GTBIF – which I am also bullish on. According to Randhawa: “With budgets constrained, we believe new customer penetration rates could accelerate as consumers spend more time at home and the bang-per-buck for cannabis vs alcohol keeps moving higher.”
tipranks.com
AMTD IDEA Stock Tanks 31% as Key Investor Quits
A longtime AMTD IDEA Group investor has closed its position in the stock. The investor has also sought to avoid association with AMTD IDEA’s 88.7% controlled subsidiary, AMTD Digital. The 14,000% surge in AMTD Digital’s stock price has raised many questions. CK Group, a key investor in AMTD...
tipranks.com
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
tipranks.com
Ford Stock: Is there Additional Upside Following the Recent Rally?
Ford stock has been trending higher since the automaker announced stellar second-quarter results last week. However, many Wall Street analysts are cautious about the stock due to near-term pressures and see limited upside potential. Shares of auto giant Ford (NYSE: F) have rallied nearly 36% over the past month and...
tipranks.com
Is Plug Power Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In
Who initiated coverage of Plug Power (PLUG) ahead of its earnings results? Northland analyst Abhishek Sinha, that’s who, beginning coverage of the stock with a Market Perform (i.e. Neutral) rating, and a $25 price target, just ahead of the company’s Q2 2022 financial results next Tuesday, August 9.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Lennar Corporation (LEN), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
Stock indices finished Thursday’s trading session mixed as Initial Jobless Claims came in higher than expected. Furthermore, oil prices have fallen below $90 per barrel as a result of lower demand for gasoline. This has also led to lower prices at the pump. Stock Indices Finish Thursday’s Session Mixed...
tipranks.com
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
Canopy Growth has appointed Christelle Gedeon as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer. Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) gained over 13% yesterday and are up more than 2% during the pre-market trading session today after the company announced that it has hired Christelle Gedeon, Ph.D., as the company’s new Chief Legal Officer.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Lexicon Stock Rallied 7.6% in Monday’s Extended Trade
As part of a private offering, corporate insiders bagged $42.9 million worth of LXRX stock on August 1. The activity spiked investors’ interest, and the stock rallied 7.6% in Monday’s extended trading hours. On August 1, Artal International S.C.A and Raymond Debbane bought shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc....
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 52.8% to $1.94 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, 36KR Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 62.2 million, which is 25100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million. Liberty...
Comments / 0