According to Axios California and Illinois on Monday joined New York state and the city of San Francisco in declaring a health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak. The U.S. Center for Disease Control reported that there are over 5,000 cases currently in the United States, with one quarter of those are in New York. There have been reports of insufficient vaccines in some of the affected areas, so these declarations may be an effort to try and get ahead of the problem.

