California State

US News and World Report

Death Toll in Northern California Wildfire Zone Rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.

A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

2 Found Dead in Charred Car Within California Wildfire Zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Bat infestation forces Nevada fire station to close indefinitely

A bat infestation has forced a Nevada fire station to shut down "indefinitely" and its fire personnel to temporarily relocate. "Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk to fire crews," the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said in a news release Tuesday. "Bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay."
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns

Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
ARIZONA STATE
#Wildfire
TheHorse.com

Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin

Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
foreigndesknews.com

California, Illinois Declare Monkey Pox Health Emergency

According to Axios California and Illinois on Monday joined New York state and the city of San Francisco in declaring a health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak. The U.S. Center for Disease Control reported that there are over 5,000 cases currently in the United States, with one quarter of those are in New York. There have been reports of insufficient vaccines in some of the affected areas, so these declarations may be an effort to try and get ahead of the problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Home gardens rise in popularity amid high inflation

Austin, Texas — When Beth Brown needs groceries, she often does her shopping in her own backyard. Brown estimates she's saving $400 per month on groceries by growing vegetables like lettuce, squash, tomatoes and cantaloupe. The nurse and single mom of two boys said she's trying to save everywhere she can as prices skyrocket.
TEXAS STATE
kmvt

A day in the life of a BLM fire fighter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews across southern Idaho have been busy responding to blazes across the region. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl talks to a crew that has been actively fighting incidents, like the Bray Fire, about how a busy start could impact the rest of the season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
wsiu.org

UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified

The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
