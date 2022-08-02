Read on www.cbsnews.com
US News and World Report
Death Toll in Northern California Wildfire Zone Rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
At least 4 killed, 9 hurt in violent wreck near L.A.
A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars Thursday in a fiery crash that killed at least four people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz sedan caused a crash involving as many as six cars near a...
1 dead, 11 sickened in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's Napa County
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in a water sample taken...
US News and World Report
2 Found Dead in Charred Car Within California Wildfire Zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
Bat infestation forces Nevada fire station to close indefinitely
A bat infestation has forced a Nevada fire station to shut down "indefinitely" and its fire personnel to temporarily relocate. "Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk to fire crews," the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said in a news release Tuesday. "Bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay."
Millions at risk of power and water shortages as two of the nation's largest reservoirs on the brink of "dead pool status," U.N. warns
Millions of people in the Western U.S. are at risk of seeing reduced access to both water and power as two of the nation's biggest reservoirs continue to dry up inch by inch. The United Nations issued a warning on Tuesday that the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest ever and are getting perilously close to reaching "dead pool status."
SUV drives into parade in New Mexico, injures several people including two officers
Gallup, New Mexico — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers. State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Maryland; 1 injured, fire officials say
An Amtrak train struck a tractor trailer that was sitting on the tracks in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, the company said in a statement. Only one person was injured in the incident, according to local fire officials. Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was en route to Chicago from Washington, D.C.,...
TheHorse.com
Horses Positive for Strangles in Washington and Wisconsin
Two new strangles cases have been reported in King County, Washington, and Green County, Wisconsin. On Aug. 2, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection reported an 18-year-old Miniature Horse gelding positive for strangles at a private facility in Green County. The horse presented with fever, submandibular lymph node abscessation, and facial swelling. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
foreigndesknews.com
California, Illinois Declare Monkey Pox Health Emergency
According to Axios California and Illinois on Monday joined New York state and the city of San Francisco in declaring a health emergency over the monkeypox outbreak. The U.S. Center for Disease Control reported that there are over 5,000 cases currently in the United States, with one quarter of those are in New York. There have been reports of insufficient vaccines in some of the affected areas, so these declarations may be an effort to try and get ahead of the problem.
Home gardens rise in popularity amid high inflation
Austin, Texas — When Beth Brown needs groceries, she often does her shopping in her own backyard. Brown estimates she's saving $400 per month on groceries by growing vegetables like lettuce, squash, tomatoes and cantaloupe. The nurse and single mom of two boys said she's trying to save everywhere she can as prices skyrocket.
kmvt
A day in the life of a BLM fire fighter
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire crews across southern Idaho have been busy responding to blazes across the region. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl talks to a crew that has been actively fighting incidents, like the Bray Fire, about how a busy start could impact the rest of the season.
Sea level rise is causing record-breaking coastal flooding. It's only expected to get worse – even on days without rain.
The nation's coasts are in trouble. After a year of record-breaking coastal flooding, a new report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that it's going to get more frequent, more intense and more widespread across the U.S. High-tide flooding, otherwise known as "king tides" or "sunny day"...
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's SUV veered into oncoming traffic before deadly crash
The car Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was riding in when she and three others died was the one that caused a crash when it veered into oncoming traffic, contrary to initial reports that it was the other driver's fault, authorities said. CBS Chicago points out that the Elkhart County Sheriff's...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,231 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,231 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
KMOV
Thousands without power as storms move through area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
