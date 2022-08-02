ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Catherine Herridge
The Independent

9/11 victims’ families react to death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

Families of 9/11 victims have reacted to the news that Ayman al-Zawahiri, an al-Qaeda leader who helped plan the attacks, was killed in a drone strike on Sunday, 31 July.Al-Zawahiri was once Osama Bin Laden’s personal advisor and eventually took over as al-Qaeda leader after Bin Laden was killed.Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, said that it was a “positive” thing to have al-Zawahiri “removed from the planet.”“Getting somebody of that level... removed is a very good positive step forward in accountability,” Ms Strada said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-ZawahiriBiden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-ZawahiriSandy Hook parents say they received death threats after Alex Jones’ hoax claim
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#Drone Strike#National Security#Americans
Daily Mail

Antony Blinken hits back at the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha deal by sheltering al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after group slammed US for Kabul drone strike that killed terrorist

The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Ayman al-Zawahiri (2004) | 60 Minutes Archive

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a drone strike during a U.S. counterterrorism operation, President Biden announced Monday night. In 2004, Ed Bradley reported on al-Zawahiri, said to be the mastermind behind Osama bin Laden.
POLITICS
CBS News

Why military aid to Ukraine doesn't always get to the front lines: "Like 30% of it reaches its final destination"

Watch the CBS Reports documentary "Arming Ukraine" in the video player above, or stream it on the CBS News app Sunday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m., 11 p.m. or 2 a.m. ET. In a war being fought largely in World War II era trenches, with Soviet ammunition, the vast influx of modern NATO weapons and military supplies from the West into Ukraine has proven to be among the largest determinants of whether territory is lost, or gained, along Ukraine's embattled border region with Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Former U.S. diplomat on Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, U.S.-Taliban relations

Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the key players behind the 9/11 terror attacks, was killed over the weekend during a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. CBS News' David Begnaud and Debra Alfarone speak with James Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey and the chair of the Wilson Center's Middle East Program, about the global implications of this attack.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Russia's Supreme Court declares Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists, paving way for possible longer sentences for captured fighters

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a designation that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant. Scores of Azov fighters are being held by Moscow since their surrender in mid-May....
MILITARY
CBS News

Senators call on Biden administration to fill the vacant role of U.S. special envoy to Belarus

As tensions simmer along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, the chair for U.S. special envoy to Belarus remains empty. In a letter Thursday, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina and Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, called for action from the administration. "As Mr. Lukashenka tightens his authoritarian grip, the United States must remain a committed partner for all those pursuing a democratic future for Belarus," they state in the letter provided to CBS News.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Arming Ukraine | CBS Reports

Flooding a country with advanced weapons can have grave consequences, even when done with the best of intentions. This CBS Reports documentary goes inside Ukraine to get a firsthand look at how military aid gets from the border to frontline soldiers, and explores the difficulties of getting the aid to the fighters who need it.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy