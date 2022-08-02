Read on www.cbsnews.com
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
The Strike That Killed al-Qaida’s Ayman al-Zawahiri Is a Bigger Deal Than It Sounds Like
President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement Monday night—that a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaida and co-architect of the 9/11 terrorist attack—is both more and less significant than it might seem at first glance. On the one hand, mainly because of the...
See where al Qaeda leader Zawahiri was hiding out when he was killed
CNN’s Alex Marquardt breaks down the US’s planning and execution of a targeted drone strike against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Biden confirms al-Qaeda leader was killed in Afghanistan drone strike: 'no matter where you hide, the US will find you and take you out'
In a speech Monday, President Biden confirmed that the US has killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda.
9/11 victims’ families react to death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Families of 9/11 victims have reacted to the news that Ayman al-Zawahiri, an al-Qaeda leader who helped plan the attacks, was killed in a drone strike on Sunday, 31 July.Al-Zawahiri was once Osama Bin Laden’s personal advisor and eventually took over as al-Qaeda leader after Bin Laden was killed.Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, said that it was a “positive” thing to have al-Zawahiri “removed from the planet.”“Getting somebody of that level... removed is a very good positive step forward in accountability,” Ms Strada said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-ZawahiriBiden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-ZawahiriSandy Hook parents say they received death threats after Alex Jones’ hoax claim
Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.
Antony Blinken hits back at the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha deal by sheltering al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after group slammed US for Kabul drone strike that killed terrorist
The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
Ayman al-Zawahiri (2004) | 60 Minutes Archive
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a drone strike during a U.S. counterterrorism operation, President Biden announced Monday night. In 2004, Ed Bradley reported on al-Zawahiri, said to be the mastermind behind Osama bin Laden.
H.R. McMaster on the relationship between Taliban and al Qaeda
CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor H.R. McMaster joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the relationship between the Taliban and al Qaeda following the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a U.S. counterterrorism drone strike.
Former U.S. diplomat on Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, U.S.-Taliban relations
Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the key players behind the 9/11 terror attacks, was killed over the weekend during a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. CBS News' David Begnaud and Debra Alfarone speak with James Jeffrey, a former U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey and the chair of the Wilson Center's Middle East Program, about the global implications of this attack.
FBI agent describes the hunt for slain Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
President Biden announced a U.S. drone strike has killed Osama Bin Laden's right hand man, Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri . Sara Donchey talked with an FBI agent who spent years chasing him.
New details emerge in strike against al Qaeda leader
More details are emerging about the drone strike in Afghanistan that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who played a key role in the 9/11 attacks. Catherine Herridge reports.
