Families of 9/11 victims have reacted to the news that Ayman al-Zawahiri, an al-Qaeda leader who helped plan the attacks, was killed in a drone strike on Sunday, 31 July.Al-Zawahiri was once Osama Bin Laden's personal advisor and eventually took over as al-Qaeda leader after Bin Laden was killed.Terry Strada, the national chair of 9/11 Families United, said that it was a "positive" thing to have al-Zawahiri "removed from the planet.""Getting somebody of that level... removed is a very good positive step forward in accountability," Ms Strada said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO