TV Series

Everything to Know About Season 3 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Onto the next mystery! Only Murders in the Building continues to find resounding success on Hulu by getting a renewal weeks after its second season started to air.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman] , John [Hoffman] , Steve [Martin] , Martin [Short] and Selena [Gomez] ’s work,” a press release from Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich read in July 2022. “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

The comedy series follows three strangers who form a bond over their love of true crime . After a mysterious death occurs in their New York City apartment building, Mabel, Oliver and Charles come together to track down the killer.

During season 2, the group found themselves at the center of another murder — but this time as the suspects. In order to clear their names, the trio must track down the killer and the mysterious person seemingly taunting them with details from the murder scene.

Ahead of the show's return in June 2022, the showrunner noted he wanted to "up the stakes" going forward.

“I think there should be a disorienting number of things coming at them that makes it very scary at first, and I think there will be a lot that is insanely funny in season two,” Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I think ultimately it’s a show about these three characters and the characters of New York, and breaking through your isolated little world and trying to fight this injustice with people who are very unexpected in your world, and [who] you might find yourself fighting for.”

One month later, Martin and Short showed support for their costar after Gomez didn't receive an Emmy nomination . (The duo, for their part, received individual award nods for their work on the show.)

“We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show. We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” Martin told The New York Times at the time. Short pointed out that the Disney Channel alum did receive a nomination as an executive producer for the hit Hulu series.

Scroll down for everything to know about Only Murders in the Building season 3:

