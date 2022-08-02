Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
Related
kiowacountysignal.com
Visible progress made and continues on storm damaged school buildings in Mullinville
The Mullinville Community Foundation has made great strides in restoring the local high school building and upgrading their Community Building, all of which were badly damaged in storms last year. “After receiving the Patterson Family Foundation grant last year, the Foundation partnered with the Mullinville Recreation Commission to solicit bids...
kiowacountysignal.com
North Main shut down during propane leak problem last week
The City of Pratt Fire Department was called into action Thursday, July 28 when a propane leak was reported on the north side of the tracks near Main Street. A strong odor of propane had been reported and emergency personnel including the city fire, Pratt County Sheriff, Pratt Police Department, Pratt EMS and Pratt Emergency Management all responded. Within minutes all lanes of traffic were shut down on N. Main Street just north of Home Lumber and past InteGreen Services.
Outdoor gathering space planned for downtown vacant lot in Great Bend
Plans continue to move forward to transform a downtown vacant lot in Great Bend into a multi-use gathering space. Joe Andrasek owns a few lots in the 1100 block of Main Street, including Charlie’s Place, and wants to turn the vacant lot between the Golden Belt Bicycle Company and Dilly & Doc into an outdoor venue for concerts, vendor markets, bicycle demos, community ceremonies and business events.
2022 Primary Election results: 'No' wins; Reif, Schlessiger, Zimmerman win
Yes - 374,611 (41%) Kansas Constitution Amendment (Barton only) Jerry Moran - 373,395 (81%) Paul Buskirk - 51,529 (20%) Mark Holland - 96,832 (38%) Patrick Wiesner - 45,117 (18%) Mike Andra - 31,953 (13%) 2 other candidates - (12%) R - Kansas Governor. Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland - 87,431 (19%) Derek...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiowacountysignal.com
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
kiowacountysignal.com
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Oldest Great Bend church celebrates sesquicentennial
The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
kiowacountysignal.com
Don’t be afraid to take the plunge
First Southern Baptist Church, Pratt Not long ago I shared a thought with our congregation that I’d like to share with you here. Many of you know that for many years, my family and I lived and served as missionaries in the beautiful Zambezi River Valley. I still take a group of volunteers back each year for an annual short-term mission trip. One of the most fascinating features of the region that we travel to is the majestic Victoria Falls. Victoria Falls is classified as the largest waterfall in the world, based on its combined with of 5,604 feet (over a mile wide) and it’s height of 354 feet. It figures to be the largest sheet of falling water in the entire world. At the edge of the falls, near Livingstone Island, during the river’s lowest flow, there is a rock barrier that forms an eddy with minimal current, allowing adventurous swimmers to splash around in relative safety only a few feet from where the water cascades over the falls. The place is called “The Devil’ Pool.” But, would you be willing to take a plunge there? (I remind you; it is a very dangerous place and there have been occasional deaths reported in that location. In fact, no one has ever survived, who slipped, lost their footing, and who has gone over the falls. To lose your footing there, seems to mean certain death. Even elephants caught in the current above the falls have been unable to escape, and they, too, have plunged to their deaths. A young boy read about one of these untimely tragedies and made this statement. “I would never go near that place. In fact, I’d never even get in the river!”
kiowacountysignal.com
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
kiowacountysignal.com
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Macksville employee under investigation fatally shoots self before arrest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who worked for the City of Macksville, serving as a part-time police officer is dead, after, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said, he shot and killed himself during an attempt to arrest him. The KBI said its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, responded to a request to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, in Stafford County.
kiowacountysignal.com
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Part-time Kansas police officer dies during standoff with KBI, KHP
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A part-time police officer is dead following a standoff with Kansas law enforcement in Stafford County. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, it happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a home on the 400 block of North Sheaffer in Macksville. Members of the KBI High-Risk Warrant Team and Kansas Highway […]
kiowacountysignal.com
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
kiowacountysignal.com
Pratt Athletics puts together stellar ending season
The Pratt Athletics traveling baseball team ended their season a game short of the state championship this summer, but more than the season’s end, the team and supporters will remember a 7-year journey full of growth, friendships and fun competition. Led by coaches Tony Helfrich, Steve Rice, Eric Welch...
Comments / 0