Junction City, KS

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Legacy Kansas open by reservation only

The Brookville Hotel closed its doors in March 2020 after opening in the 1870s. In February 2021, Munsons’ Prime Steak House of Junction City burned to the ground. Owners of the steakhouse and Munson Angus Farms of Geary County Chuck and Deanna Munson, weren’t ready to leave the restaurant business and so they expressed interest in buying and reopening the Brookville Hotel.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Four States Home Page

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Forage Field Day slated Aug. 18 near Salina

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Organizers of the Central Kansas Warm Season Forage Field Day, scheduled for Aug. 18, said the event will showcase work being done in central Kansas to improve forages for cattle producers in the state. Cade Rensink, the director of the Central Kansas Extension District, staff in...
SALINA, KS
Liberal First

Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement

Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas lake was lowered from warning status to watch status, and one was lifted from watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory on Thursday. Marion Reservoir in Marion County was lowered on Aug. 4. Milford Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

High demand for meat impacting local butchers

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Since the start of the pandemic there has been a push to get back to buying local, and now across the country, local butchers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Drew Forester, owner of Fairview Farms, a local butcher in Topeka, told 27 News he is currently booked out […]
TOPEKA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Kansas high-schoolers can apply for free Russian language classes through KU program

A new grant from the U.S. Russia Foundation will fund free online Russian language courses for Kansas high school students. Ani Kokobobo, a University of Kansas researcher, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is one reason the classes are necessary. High school students who sign up will learn the basics of speaking Russian but will also explore the country’s history, culture and politics.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night

Homeowners Are Trading In Their Doorbell Cams For This. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Kachava /. SPONSORED. Hands Down! The World's Healthiest Breakfast.
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Nation’s fastest 13-year-old moves to St. George

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Aria Pearce is just like any other 13-year-old; she enjoys movies, reading and Starbucks. However, when the track spikes come on, she becomes the fastest eighth grader in the country. “Right now she’s the fastest in the nation,” Aria’s father Nathan Pearce said. “At the end of the day, unless somebody […]

