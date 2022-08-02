Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
Related
kiowacountysignal.com
The politics of a (partly) non-political Attorney General candidate
Despite the fervent support the Republican leadership has given to the Value Them Both amendment, its fate on August 2 may not tell us much about the current Kansas GOP. But the Republican contest for Kansas attorney general, by contrast, may actually tell us a great deal. Three candidates are...
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas youth explore new skills at 4-H summer camp
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Rock Springs Ranch, the state 4-H center, south of Junction City, has been a hub for youth development in Kansas for more than 75 years. This summer is no exception. At 4-H summer camp, youth from across Kansas come together for an immersive learning experience....
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas high-schoolers can apply for free Russian language classes through KU program
A new grant from the U.S. Russia Foundation will fund free online Russian language courses for Kansas high school students. Ani Kokobobo, a University of Kansas researcher, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is one reason the classes are necessary. High school students who sign up will learn the basics of speaking Russian but will also explore the country’s history, culture and politics.
Comments / 0