Peyton Manning to co-host CMA Awards on Nov. 9

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Peyton Manning certainly stays busy in retirement.

Manning has stayed closely connected to the Denver Broncos, and he’s filmed multiple commercials in recent years, and he’s been working with ESPN on various projects, and he produced a game show this year.

Now he’s been booked to co-host the Country Music Association Awards show this fall. Manning and his friend, country music star Luke Bryan, will co-host the CMA Awards show on ABC on Nov. 9.

“I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor,” Manning said in a statement Monday.

Manning joked in an Instagram post that one of his recent on-stage performances with Bryan was his “audition tape” for co-hosting the awards show.

Manning has also made appearances at Kenny Chesney concerts in the past, and he’s made it well-known that he’s a big country music fan.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and a five-time NFL MVP, Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

