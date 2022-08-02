Read on www.kiowacountysignal.com
Joely Rogers named Head Softball Coach
Pratt, Kan. – Pratt Community College (PCC) is excited to announce the hiring of Joely Rogers as the next Head Softball Coach. Coach Rogers started on campus Monday, July 11 and is already busy recruiting for the fall semester. “We are thrilled to have Joely Rogers join our coaching...
Monarchs Earn Run-Rule Win, Qualify for Bracket Play at NBC World Series
WICHITA – Alex Birge had a pair of hits, and Ryan Henderson had three RBIs, as the Hutchinson Monarchs defeated OKC D-Bat 10-0 in their final pool-play game at the NBC World Series on Monday at Wichita State’s Eck Stadium. The game ended in the sixth inning due...
Patton seeks to help nephew with Portraits for Parker event
John Patton, owner of John Patton Photography in Pratt, is currently running a Portraits for Parker event in his studio to raise money for his great-nephew Parker. Located in the First Street strip mall at 1219 E. First Street in Pratt, Patton’s photography services include family photos, business shots, and pet portraits.
Tedder named to PSU ‘22 Spring Honors list
Jodi Tedder of Greensburg is among those listed on the Pittsburg State University 2022 spring semester honor rolls. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course work during the semester.
Shelly Reene Robles
Protection – Shelly Reene Robles, 45, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Comanche County Hospital. She was born on December 30, 1976 in Pratt to John L and Bonita “Bonnie” (Bishop) Rojas. Shelly married Victor Alejandro “Alex” Robles on December 14, 2019 in Protection. They were married for 2 years.
Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Darrel Edward Brehm
Darrel Edward Brehm passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. He was 83. Darrel was born on June 23, 1939, in Pratt, Kansas, to Edward Andrew Brehm and Edith Ilene (Dauner) Brehm. He attended Pratt and Fairview (a two room country school) schools through the 8th...
Outstanding Pratt citizens honored with special displays
For the last three and half months, the Pratt County Historical Museum on South Ninnescah has been honoring fourvoutstanding women of our community with a special display. Jeanne Carson, Barabara Shinkle, Sharon Brehm, and Dorotha Giannangelo were picked by museum personnel for the special feature. Museum Director Charmayne Swanepoel said...
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
Don’t be afraid to take the plunge
First Southern Baptist Church, Pratt Not long ago I shared a thought with our congregation that I’d like to share with you here. Many of you know that for many years, my family and I lived and served as missionaries in the beautiful Zambezi River Valley. I still take a group of volunteers back each year for an annual short-term mission trip. One of the most fascinating features of the region that we travel to is the majestic Victoria Falls. Victoria Falls is classified as the largest waterfall in the world, based on its combined with of 5,604 feet (over a mile wide) and it’s height of 354 feet. It figures to be the largest sheet of falling water in the entire world. At the edge of the falls, near Livingstone Island, during the river’s lowest flow, there is a rock barrier that forms an eddy with minimal current, allowing adventurous swimmers to splash around in relative safety only a few feet from where the water cascades over the falls. The place is called “The Devil’ Pool.” But, would you be willing to take a plunge there? (I remind you; it is a very dangerous place and there have been occasional deaths reported in that location. In fact, no one has ever survived, who slipped, lost their footing, and who has gone over the falls. To lose your footing there, seems to mean certain death. Even elephants caught in the current above the falls have been unable to escape, and they, too, have plunged to their deaths. A young boy read about one of these untimely tragedies and made this statement. “I would never go near that place. In fact, I’d never even get in the river!”
Visible progress made and continues on storm damaged school buildings in Mullinville
The Mullinville Community Foundation has made great strides in restoring the local high school building and upgrading their Community Building, all of which were badly damaged in storms last year. “After receiving the Patterson Family Foundation grant last year, the Foundation partnered with the Mullinville Recreation Commission to solicit bids...
