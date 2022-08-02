ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘I went into full-on bossy mode and told him to use his fingers’

That I wouldn’t make too much of a fool of myself. Mutual liking for Anne Tyler’s novels. Mutual disbelief that Boris Johnson is still prime minister. Kate’s children in Paris and New York. My niece’s cat in Nice. How writing is not “fun”. What a nice person Elizabeth Taylor was when Kate met her on a film set. How people in person often contradict their public image.
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
How Many Kids Does Josh Gates Have? The 'Expedition Unknown' Star Is a Family Man

Leave it to reality TV to pique our interests. Folks that have a deep affinity for unsolved mysteries and lost treasures are probably familiar with the Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown series. The show, which is hosted by Josh Gates, takes viewers on an interesting ride in exploration among some of the world's most historic cities and locations — think Ancient Egypt and Shangri-La.
People

At 93 and 88, Newlyweds Feel Like the 'Luckiest Two People on Earth' — All Thanks to Online Dating

It was love at first sight for 93-year-old Robert Marshall. The minute he saw 88-year-old Anne Cooper-Menguy's online dating profile in October 2019, he was in love. "I always felt I wanted to marry Anne. From the moment that I saw her picture, I knew this is a woman I wanted to share my life with," he tells PEOPLE. "Anne's picture just captured me. It was kind of an intuitive, unbelievable force."
Intentional Camera Movement: Robin

While taking photos of wildlife this morning, this robin landed in front of us. It was too quick for me; so another UN-intentional camera movement photo for the last day of July's Motion theme.
Man’s Tinder match pitches her MLM business on their first date

Stories of MLM (multi-level marketing) members using Facebook and Instagram to find potential members to grow their network are common. MLM members have also started using dating apps to connect with more people. They disguise recruiting events as dates and try to convince their date to join their business.

