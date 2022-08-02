U2 SET TO LAUNCH 2023 LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT MSG SPHERE

Read on radiokmzn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: U2 to Launch Vegas Residency in 2023
Ireland will invade Sin City in 2023, as U2 will reportedly stage a multi-day residency in Las Vegas next year. According to Billboard, “U2 will be the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas when the $1.8 billion arena opens next year.”
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership
Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
Billboard
Travis Scott Bringing ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency to Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas
Scott begins a short run at Zouk Nightclub on Sept. 17. Travis Scott will return to the stage Sept. 17 with the first of seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Described by representatives as a multi-year partnership, an additional date of Oct. 15 is also on sale.
Legendary Musician Carlos Santana Has Been Admitted to the Hospital After Collapsing on Stage
Musician Carlos Santana was admitted to the emergency department of McLaren Clarkston hospital after collapsing on stage while performing a show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. The legendary musician was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration," a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
musictimes.com
Carlos Santana Current Health Condition Reveled After Collpasing Live On Stage
Carlos Santana apparently fainted on stage during his gig on Tuesday. Fans were astonished and concerned when a mob rushed to the stage to aid the 74-year-old famed guitarist after what seemed to be heat exhaustion at the Pine Knot Music Festival in Detroit. Fans became anxious in photos and...
FOXBusiness
Adele concert tickets surge up to $40K, Bruce Springsteen’s prices soar to $4K as fans express outrage
Concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Bruce Springsteen are reaching record-high prices, as fans were shocked to see the cost surge. British singer Adele, who revealed she has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency and canceled tour dates Monday, has concert tickets being sold for between $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ at Rock Werchter Festival
Metallica first performed at the Rock Werchter festival on July 4, 1993, which just so happened to be the final stop on their tour for the "Black Album." That epic night included a massive setlist that opened with "Creeping Death," included an instrumental medley of "Orion," "To Live Is to Die" and "The Call of Ktulu" and ended with two huge encores that wrapped up with their cover of Anti-Nowhere League's "So What."
Bruce Springsteen: Ticketmaster responds to backlash amid ‘dynamic pricing’ controversy
Ticketmaster has responded to the controversy surrounding Bruce Springsteen concert prices.Those hoping to see Springsteen perform with the E Street Band in the US in 2023 were shocked when tickets for the first leg of the forthcoming tour went on sale on Wednesday (20 July).Due to the ticket-selling site’s “dynamic pricing”, mid-floor tickets were listed for for $4-5,000 (£3-4,000).This “dynamic pricing” programme is comparable to Uber’s “surge” pricing, which sees prices increase with demand for certain “platinum tickets”, which are placed throughout each venue.The system responds to demand, increasing or decreasing prices in line with what scalpers would resell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ticketmaster Responds To Upstate NY’s Springsteen Sticker Shock
Tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band's 2023 tour stop in Albany went on sale last Friday, and the reaction has been anything but Boss. The response from fans has been so negative and widespread that the ticket giant has issued a rare statement over its Dynamic Pricing system.
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Rising jazz artist Judi Jackson uses music to bare her soul and let go
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A self-proclaimed "old soul", U.S. jazz artist Judi Jackson has come a long way since she discovered her vocal talents singing in church in her home state of Virginia.
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Gone Insane': Metallica Release Performance of ‘The Memory Remains’ at Lollapalooza
"[There are] a little more opinionated responses on these last couple of records," James Hetfield told MTV's Chris Connelly in a 1997 interview about Load, the "Black Album" and Reload. "It's either 'I hate it' or 'I love it,' which is how I think it should kind of be. We're not meant to be background music while you're driving."
musictimes.com
Poison Not Touring Until 2025; Bret Michaels Planning for His Own 2023 Tour
Poison is currently traveling across the United States for their "The Stadium Tour" in collaboration with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, and the Blackhearts, and Classless Act, but frontman Bret Michaels confirmed that this would be their last for now. In an interview with Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM's "Trunk...
Comments / 0