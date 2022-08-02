Read on dayton247now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Umbrella needed! Storms stick around this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- A front to our northwest continues to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm into the region which will continue through Friday as well. Scattered showers and a few storms remain possible for Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Overall, we can expect around an inch of rain through Friday with locally heavier amounts. We will monitor for localized flooding over the next 24 hours.
dayton247now.com
Unstable weather pattern moves in; How long we see storms
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our next weather maker is arriving today. This will move very slowly over the next few days bringing pop-up storm chances with it. Expect to wake up to some spotty showers and temps in the lower 70s. Highs reach into the mid 80s this afternoon. Storms are likely after 3 PM with damaging winds.
dayton247now.com
OHTF1 reflects on week in Kentucky helping flood victims, donations needed
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A local disaster response team is heading down to Kentucky this weekend to help with flooding relief efforts. The governor of Kentucky called the damage the most devastation the state has ever seen. Ohio Task Force One was deployed to Appalachia a week ago and is still there helping.
dayton247now.com
Woman pulled from Great Miami River; reports of second person in water unfounded
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman was pulled from the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon, near the Fifth Street bridge near I-75 in downtown Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, with two people reportedly in the Great Miami River. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
dayton247now.com
Nonstop flights between Cincinnati and Paris return to CVG
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC)- A new connection to Europe for the Tri-State landed Monday. It’s the only non-stop flight traveling between the Tri-State and Paris, France. The first Delta flight was scheduled to leave at 6:05 p.m. Leaders say this is a big deal to the region because direct flights...
dayton247now.com
Dayton kicks off Art in the City with 100+ live performances
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Art in the City is returning to Dayton and there is a lot planned for this celebration of art. The sixth annual Art in the City event happening downtown this weekend as part of the AES Ohio Summer in the City. Guests are encouraged to explore...
dayton247now.com
See where Dayton ranks for tech talent growth in North America
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Dayton region has been named a top city for tech talent growth, according to a new report that identified emerging tech hubs in North America. CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm, ranked Dayton No. 2 on its list of up-and-coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
What do you think the baby hippo should be named?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's new addition is now more than 24 hours old. It's time to start thinking of a name. While zookeepers don't know the sex of the baby hippo yet, the zoo is taking name suggestions. The zoo said the baby spent most of its first...
dayton247now.com
ArtWraps winners to be unveiled at Art in the City
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The winnings designs for the ArtWraps project have been selected!. The fourteen winning designs have been turned into vinyl wraps that will cover utility boxes and brighten streets throughout downtown Dayton. “There was such a tremendous response to the first phase of the ArtWraps program,” said...
dayton247now.com
EMTs earn-while-they-learn at local AMR program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- AMR is teaching the next generation of EMTs for the Miami Valley. The company's earn-while-you-learn program offers state-certified training, which includes CPR instruction, and Dayton 24/7 Now was there Wednesday while the students learned. Tom Kaeff, clinical manager at AMR Dayton, said students receive both classroom...
dayton247now.com
UMADAOP to host Back to School BAMM Bash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - he Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program of Dayton, Inc. (UMADAOP)is hosting a Back to School BAMM Bash. The BAMM Bash (Break the stigma, Ask the question, Make the call, Make the change) aims to bring awareness to mental health and normalize the conversation of those that are dealing with mental issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Miami County commissioners break ground on new commerce center building
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A ground breaking for a new commerce center building for Miami County was held on Wednesday. The county owned facility will be approximately 18,000 square feet, with a total project cost of $6.2 million. The project will be paid with a mix of bonds and American Rescue Planning Act (ARPA) funds. The new building will be located at the northwest corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55.
dayton247now.com
Video: Elderly woman robbed at Middletown store
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope a surveillance video leads to the arrest of the man who robbed an 84-year-old woman. The video was taken outside of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard on July 20. As the woman leaves the store, the thief's SUV can be seen pulling...
dayton247now.com
Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library introducing new 3D printer programs
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Metro Library recently expanded their 3D printing capabilities, and several branches will be hosting new 3D printing programs to introduce patrons to the Prusa i3 MK3 printer. At the 3D Printer Discovery Time event, there will be demonstrations of the new Prusa printer. Library...
dayton247now.com
Families, survivors remember lives lost on 3-year anniversary of Dayton mass shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--Thursday marks 3 years since the Oregon District mass shooting which took the lives of 9 people and injured 17 in just 32 seconds, changing the fabric of Dayton and impacting 9 families forever. The community is gathering at the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m....
dayton247now.com
3 years later: "Celebrate the 9 lives" honors the victims of the Oregon District shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, August 4, the Fudge Foundation hosted “Celebrate the 9 lives” in the Oregon District to remember the lives lost during the 2019 mass shooting. Many people crowded the streets showing their love and support for the lives lost three years ago. Jeremy...
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police warn of increase in ATV, RV thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An uptick in ATV and RV thefts has prompted a warning from one local police department. Springfield police say that owners of all-terrain vehicles and recreational vehicles should take extra precautions in securing their property after several theft reports recently within the city. Thieves are taking...
dayton247now.com
23-year-old indicted for murder at Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Daniel Burder Anderson, 23, of Dayton has been indicted for the murder of Daniel Thomas on July 28 at Triangle Park, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. In the early morning hours of July 28, Dayton police were called about a person who was laying...
Comments / 0