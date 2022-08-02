Read on woai.iheart.com
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom Handy
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo reveals all-star music lineup for 2023 season
One of San Antonio's favorite annual gatherings just revealed the headliners for its 2023 season — and let's just say the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has lassoed some all-star talent for next year's event. Held at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from February 9 through 26, 2023,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio singer, ‘American Idol’ contestant premieres music video on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. South Side born and raised and Southside ISD alumni...
KTSA
First performers announced for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO, TX - FEBRUARY 08: Atmosphere before Tim McGraw's performance at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center on February 8, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We now know the first set of entertainers coming...
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In San Antonio
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
KSAT 12
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias announces San Antonio show at AT&T Center
SAN ANTONIO – Renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to San Antonio this fall for his 2022 Back on Tour journey. Iglesias will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AT&T Center located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway. The last time Iglesias was in San Antonio in July...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
TJH’S Superhero Car Show and Comic Con at Freeman Coliseum
Head down to the Freeman Coliseum and enter a world of cars and comics! This lively event will feature many of your favorite actors, vehicles from shows and movies, panels, and more. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
Pleasanton Express
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
KENS 5
Huge goblets, Hot Cheeto burger, rainbow sliders served at new Sugar Factory | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The most Instagrammed restaurant in the entire country has opened a location in San Antonio. Their food and drinks are literally insane. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the Sugar Factory on 849 East Commerce Street next to the River Walk.
KENS 5
A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
KSAT 12
Freddy’s celebrates National Frozen Custard Day with free sundaes
SAN ANTONIO – National Frozen Custard Day is Monday, Aug. 8, and in honor of the beloved holiday, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakhouse will offer free mini sundaes from Aug. 8-14 when you sign up on the Freddy’s app. If you are already registered on the app,...
saobserver.com
Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book
San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
Old friends, new beginnings: Burbank Bulldogs bid adieu to original campus
High school sweethearts and longtime best friends gave Burbank the sweetest goodbye.
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
