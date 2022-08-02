ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

First performers announced for San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO, TX - FEBRUARY 08: Atmosphere before Tim McGraw's performance at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the AT&T Center on February 8, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We now know the first set of entertainers coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

TJH’S Superhero Car Show and Comic Con at Freeman Coliseum

Head down to the Freeman Coliseum and enter a world of cars and comics! This lively event will feature many of your favorite actors, vehicles from shows and movies, panels, and more. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk

Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts

“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
PLEASANTON, TX
KENS 5

A welcome change comes to San Antonio's forecast this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonians, for normal summer temperatures this weekend. High pressure is moving north, helping to increase our moisture and rain chances for the next few days. Beginning Friday, small chances of rain will emerge in the forecast, bringing partly cloudy conditions. However, temperatures will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book

San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
