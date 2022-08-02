One in five UK nightclubs have shut since the Covid-19 pandemic began

Read on www.timeout.com
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today
Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts
More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England
Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
Racism row as Manchester police ban people ‘linked to gangs’ from carnival
Force sends letters to people identified as members of street gangs or ‘perceived to be associated’ to them
Scottish Island With Its Own Lighthouse On Sale For Less Than The Average London Home
The housing market is a nightmare. Quelle surprise. And nowhere is it crazier than in London. Prices in the capital are at an all time high, with the average gaff going for an incredible, and pretty sickening, £529,000. Now, not many people have that kind of cash lying around...
Those of us with family abroad can’t just give up flying
It’s all very well for Fiona Henderson to tell us that we shouldn’t be flying (Letters, 1 August). I’m assuming she hasn’t got close family living in parts of the world where travelling by air is the only way of visiting them. I have young grandchildren living in the US and I miss them desperately. There are thousands of families across the UK in the same position. FaceTime is a wonderful thing, but nothing compares to hugging them for real.
Social housing tenants warned of ‘play ban’ for children in London site’s shared spaces
Families in multimillion-pound One Tower Bridge development told games breached tenancy agreements
Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother
Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same
Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
Spiralling inflation, crops left in the field and travel chaos: 10 reasons Brexit has been disastrous for Britain
As small businesses crumble, shelves get emptier and the care-worker shortage intensifies, life outside the EU is having a dire effect on many of us. Why aren’t politicians talking about it?
