ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

One in five UK nightclubs have shut since the Covid-19 pandemic began

By Ellie Muir
Time Out Global
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.timeout.com

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Uk
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Major incident declared and public told to cancel barbecues as wildfires tear across southeast England

Firefighters battled a series of fierce “weather-related” wildfires across southeast England on Sunday, prompting the declaration of a major incident in Surrey.Both Surrey Fire and Rescue (SFR) and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) issued pleas to the public to cancel any barbecue plans in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.Please help us prevent further fires by cancelling all planned BBQs, removing rubbish especially glass from grassland & disposing cigarettes correctly. Our firefighters & control officers are doing a fantastic job in challenging conditions. Your co-operation will help us greatly. pic.twitter.com/0svNolGyba— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 24, 2022Firefighters were called...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Those of us with family abroad can’t just give up flying

It’s all very well for Fiona Henderson to tell us that we shouldn’t be flying (Letters, 1 August). I’m assuming she hasn’t got close family living in parts of the world where travelling by air is the only way of visiting them. I have young grandchildren living in the US and I miss them desperately. There are thousands of families across the UK in the same position. FaceTime is a wonderful thing, but nothing compares to hugging them for real.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy