Rouble Steadies Near 60 Vs Dollar, X5 Shares Outperform Wider Market

Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation Data May Seal Fate of Unloved U.S. Stock Rally
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A rally in U.S. stocks that has powered on despite skepticism from Wall St faces a reality check in the coming week, as key inflation data threatens to shut the door on expectations of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has walked...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
After Griner Gets Jail, Russia Ready to Discuss Swap With U.S
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States in private, a day after a Russian court jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for nine years for a drugs offence. The case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's...
U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan
(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
North Korea Denounces Pelosi for Deterrence Talks During S.Korea Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea denounced U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday for supporting deterrence against North Korea during her visit to South Korea this week. Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, vowed on Thursday to achieve North Korean denuclearisation during her...
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Taiwan accuses China of simulating invasion as US relations nosedive
Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island Saturday, as Beijing doubled down on its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei after announcing a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues. Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.
Hong Kong’s last sawmill faces closure amid development plan
HONG KONG (AP) — Chi Kee Sawmill & Timber, Hong Kong’s last operating sawmill, has been processing timber in the city for 75 years. Soon the family-run factory near the territory’s border with mainland China might be forced to shut down as part of a development project: it received notice earlier this year that it had to vacate its current premises, which it has occupied for nearly four decades, to make way for a development project.
War in Ukraine Can't Be Ended by Ignoring Russia - Erdogan Aide
ANKARA (Reuters) - A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after...
Exclusive-U.S. Readies New $1 Billion Ukraine Weapons Package
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. The package is expected to...
China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
