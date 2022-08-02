ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Rouble Steadies Near 60 Vs Dollar, X5 Shares Outperform Wider Market

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Oil Prices#Stock#Currency#Ukraine#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Reuters#Russian#Promsvyazbank#Iti Capital
US News and World Report

After Griner Gets Jail, Russia Ready to Discuss Swap With U.S

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States in private, a day after a Russian court jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for nine years for a drugs offence. The case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China Not to Overeact to Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan

(Reuters) - The United States urged China not to overeact to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan after Beijing deployed planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan, some of which Japan said appeared to land in its economic zone. "We're watching this closely. We continue to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
HEALTH SERVICES
US News and World Report

North Korea Denounces Pelosi for Deterrence Talks During S.Korea Visit

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea denounced U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday for supporting deterrence against North Korea during her visit to South Korea this week. Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, vowed on Thursday to achieve North Korean denuclearisation during her...
WORLD
AFP

Taiwan accuses China of simulating invasion as US relations nosedive

Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island Saturday, as Beijing doubled down on its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei after announcing a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues. Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Hong Kong’s last sawmill faces closure amid development plan

HONG KONG (AP) — Chi Kee Sawmill & Timber, Hong Kong’s last operating sawmill, has been processing timber in the city for 75 years. Soon the family-run factory near the territory’s border with mainland China might be forced to shut down as part of a development project: it received notice earlier this year that it had to vacate its current premises, which it has occupied for nearly four decades, to make way for a development project.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

War in Ukraine Can't Be Ended by Ignoring Russia - Erdogan Aide

ANKARA (Reuters) - A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. Readies New $1 Billion Ukraine Weapons Package

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to be $1 billion, one of the largest so far, and include munitions for long-range weapons and armored medical transport vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. The package is expected to...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy