Wordle today: Answer, clues for Tuesday, August 2 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE AUGUST 2, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Tuesday’s answer was tough. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There is one vowel … but the “sometimes” vowel appears.

2. It’s an adverb.

3. It might be how you describe a certain type of smile.

And the answer to Tuesday’s Wordle is below this photo:

(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

COYLY.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

