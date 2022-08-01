Read on monticelloexpress.com
Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive. A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations,...
Years Gone By
• Monticello is now home to its first Little Free Library located next to the Jones County Youth Development Center at the fairgrounds. For those unfamiliar with a Little Free Library, the concept is simple: Take a book, return a book. Anyone of any age can take a book from the box to read. You can either return it or exchange it with one of your own. (8/2/2017)
County dispatch system in need of an upgrade
Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008. Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that...
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
» Conservation brings property dispute to supervisors’ attention
Property boundaries near the Oxford Mills River Access brought several county officials to the table during the July 26 Jones County Supervisor meeting. Conservation Director Brad Mormann, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, Deputy Auditor Vicki Starn, and GIS Coordinator Kristi Aitchison have all been looking into the issue. In an effort...
Know what’s going on in your community
The Express staff (Kim Brooks and Pete Temple) covers city, school district, and county meetings. The agendas are released well in advance of these meetings, giving us and the public plenty of notice as to what to expect during the meeting. We’re usually able to base our story lede on those agendas.
Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
» Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive
A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc. He plans to...
Iowa Job Opportunities Knock At New Job Fair Next Monday
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for August 8 are:. Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC...
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Senior Dining
(Menus – Subject to Change) Thursday, Aug. 4 – Chicken wings, mashed potatoes and gravy, wax beans, fruit cocktail, milk. Friday, Aug. 5 – Loose meat on a bun, marinated carrots, macaroni salad, cinnamon apple sauce, cookie, milk. Monday, Aug. 8 – Barbecue ribette, party potatoes, Brussels...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
ourquadcities.com
Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain
Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). “Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
