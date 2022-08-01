ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

Monticello Express

The Monticello Express

Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive. A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations,...
MONTICELLO, IA
Monticello Express

Years Gone By

• Monticello is now home to its first Little Free Library located next to the Jones County Youth Development Center at the fairgrounds. For those unfamiliar with a Little Free Library, the concept is simple: Take a book, return a book. Anyone of any age can take a book from the box to read. You can either return it or exchange it with one of your own. (8/2/2017)
MONTICELLO, IA
Monticello Express

County dispatch system in need of an upgrade

Jones County has been using the same emergency dispatch communications system since 2013. At that time, the county purchased the equipment from the City of Cedar Rapids, who had been using it since 2008. Gary Schwab, E911 coordinator, informed the Jones County Supervisors during the July 26 board meeting that...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Monticello Express

The Monticello Express

After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We've been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that's actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Monticello Express

» Conservation brings property dispute to supervisors’ attention

Property boundaries near the Oxford Mills River Access brought several county officials to the table during the July 26 Jones County Supervisor meeting. Conservation Director Brad Mormann, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, Deputy Auditor Vicki Starn, and GIS Coordinator Kristi Aitchison have all been looking into the issue. In an effort...
JONES COUNTY, IA
Monticello Express

The Express staff (Kim Brooks and Pete Temple) covers city, school district, and county meetings. The agendas are released well in advance of these meetings, giving us and the public plenty of notice as to what to expect during the meeting. We're usually able to base our story lede on those agendas.
MONTICELLO, IA
Monticello Express

Monticello named Main Street Iowa Community

After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
MONTICELLO, IA
Monticello Express

» Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive

A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc. He plans to...
MONTICELLO, IA
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
Monticello Express

Senior Dining

(Menus – Subject to Change) Thursday, Aug. 4 – Chicken wings, mashed potatoes and gravy, wax beans, fruit cocktail, milk. Friday, Aug. 5 – Loose meat on a bun, marinated carrots, macaroni salad, cinnamon apple sauce, cookie, milk. Monday, Aug. 8 – Barbecue ribette, party potatoes, Brussels...
MONTICELLO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It's only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain

Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). "Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke's Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship

The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

