The Monticello Express

• Monticello is now home to its first Little Free Library located next to the Jones County Youth Development Center at the fairgrounds. For those unfamiliar with a Little Free Library, the concept is simple: Take a book, return a book. Anyone of any age can take a book from the box to read. You can either return it or exchange it with one of your own. (8/2/2017)

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO