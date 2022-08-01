Read on monticelloexpress.com
Related
Monticello Express
The Monticello Express
After months and months of hard work, dedication, many hours of volunteer service, and bringing the community together the Monticello Main Street Iowa committee can now breathe a sigh of relief…. As of Aug. 2, Monticello has become a Main Street Iowa Community!. The announcement was at 8 a.m. on...
Monticello Express
Years Gone By
• Monticello is now home to its first Little Free Library located next to the Jones County Youth Development Center at the fairgrounds. For those unfamiliar with a Little Free Library, the concept is simple: Take a book, return a book. Anyone of any age can take a book from the box to read. You can either return it or exchange it with one of your own. (8/2/2017)
Monticello Express
Know what’s going on in your community
The Express staff (Kim Brooks and Pete Temple) covers city, school district, and county meetings. The agendas are released well in advance of these meetings, giving us and the public plenty of notice as to what to expect during the meeting. We’re usually able to base our story lede on those agendas.
Monticello Express
» Council considers tax rebate on new construction on John Drive
A young business owner showed interest in constructing a commercial building on John Drive to expand his home-based business. Derek Manternach purchased 1.56 acres, the lot west of 709 John Dr., in Monticello. Manternach owns and operates Manternach Custom Creations, specializing in custom woodworking, cabinets, furniture, etc. He plans to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monticello Express
Tree Board seeks to fill opening
“The best time to plant a tree is 10 years ago. The second best time is now.” (A Chinese Proverb) In addition to being aesthetically beautiful, trees:. • Help with cooling buildings and surrounding air. • Help with heating in winter. • Provide wild habitat. • Give us clean...
Monticello Express
Monticello Express
» Conservation brings property dispute to supervisors’ attention
Property boundaries near the Oxford Mills River Access brought several county officials to the table during the July 26 Jones County Supervisor meeting. Conservation Director Brad Mormann, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons, Deputy Auditor Vicki Starn, and GIS Coordinator Kristi Aitchison have all been looking into the issue. In an effort...
Monticello Express
Monticello 12U team wins title at state tournament
The Monticello 12-and-under baseball team won the Silver Division of the State Class A 12U Baseball Touranment July 23-25 in Cedar Rapids. Team members are, kneeling from left: Tate Smith and Reid Hinrichs. Players standing: Aiden Grant, Mason McAtee, Jaxon Repsel, Branden Sharlow, Aidan Mullen, Jasper Tobiason, Rece Bohlken, Luke Welter and Brody Spahr. Back row: assistant coaches Aaron McAtee and Shane Bohlken; and head coach Bob Welter. Not pictured are Brandt Stadtmueller and assistant coach Craig Stadtmueller. (Photo submitted)
Comments / 0