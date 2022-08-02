BOC approve requests, discuss resolutions and hear presentations from local Ashe County establishments

JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 in the third floor commissioner meeting courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.

Those present were Vice Chair William Sands, Chuck Olive, Jerry Powers and Jonathan Jordan. Chair Todd McNeill was not present due to his duties in Chapel Hill for commissioner purposes.

The meeting began with the approval of the budget work session minutes as well as the June 20 regular meeting minutes. They were approved unanimously.

The first presentation of the meeting was from Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill for the resolution providing limitations of tax rates in the Ashe County EMS/Rescue Service district. Gambill was not able to attend the meeting in person, but was able to communicate via Zoom.

“Last year the rescue squad requested that the board establish a rescue service district to ensure continuity in the amount of funding that they receive,” said Gambill. “The resolution is the first step in creating the rescue district and it would include all areas that are outside of the current municipalities. It caps their tax rate to $.05 per $100 valuation.”

The commissioners were asked to approve the resolution and their action would cap the rate at five cents, but it would not be established until the following budget year. After approval of the resolution, there will be a public hearing for the item in September The resolution was approved by the board.

DSS Director Tracie Downer then presented budget amendments to the board.

The first increased the appropriation for the DSS from $9,628,637 to $9,669,691 which is to be made with an appropriation from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which was awarded in Dec. of 2021 but had not been fully spent as of June 30. This will need to be re-appropriated in Fiscal Year 2022-23. This was approved by the board.

The next amendment was to increase the DSS from $9,669,691 to $6,676,936 with an appropriation to be made with an unappropriated state allocation of APS Essential Services funding made available July 1. This will help with wards and other adult services. It was also approved by the commissioners.

Dewey Covington, Commander VFW Post 7946, then gave a presentation on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for combat veterans. This celebrates’s America’s veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at the nation’s memorials.

“The flight is totally free,” said Covington. “Our rooms are paid for, our meals are paid for and every where we go, there will be escorts, guardians, physicians and nurse practitioners. It is an all-expense paid trip. It is a real honor to go on.”

Covington went on to ask for a member of the Ashe County government to help in their part in finding veterans around the area who are interested in the flight. The commissioners encouraged Covington to get a database from the Veterans Service office and have those who are interested, reach out to him directly.

Next on the agenda was Beth Sorrell, vice president on the Board of Directors at the Habitat for Humanity.

Sorrell gave information on what the Ashe County Habitat for Humanity does. In the county, the establishment has been building houses for low-income families since 2008. They are about to finish their eighth house on Hickory Hill. All of their houses are highly energy efficient, with solar electric, geothermal HVAC and ICF.

In selecting families, one must present a housing need, an ability to pay and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Adults in the family contribute 200 hours of sweat equity, but many end up contributing more, according to Sorrell.

She also spoke on their funding for the houses which comes from the ReStore location, just below Ingles and fundraisers, including an upcoming Golf Tournament on Aug. 6 at Mountain Aire Golf Course. They also hold bake sales, races and other events.

County Manager Adam Stumb closed out the meeting with a few items, beginning with the Dogget Road Convenience Center lease, which was needed for approval from the board. The board unanimously approved.

Stumb then asked for approval for the Riverview Community Center Roof Repairs.

“They expressed a need in the gym to replace the roof,” said Stumb. “It had some age on it and some leaks over the years. They also need wiring, lighting, plumbing proposals and masonry repair.”

The request was approved.

The final item was for the approval of the revised American Recovery Plan grand project ordinance, which was approved.

In general session, Missy Seivers was appointed as the new Clerk to the Board.