WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which includes items and may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $269.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $284.83 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO