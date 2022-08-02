Read on www.streetinsider.com
StreetInsider.com
WW International, Inc. (WW) Misses Q2 Revenue
WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which includes items and may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $269.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $284.83 million.
StreetInsider.com
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.4 million.
StreetInsider.com
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance
fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.63), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.71). Revenue for the quarter came in at $221.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.51 million.
StreetInsider.com
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.10; 1.8% Yield
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.08. The dividend will...
StreetInsider.com
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.06), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $366.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $336.97 million. For earnings history...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
StreetInsider.com
Power Integrations (POWI) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Guides Q3 Lower
Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) reported Q2 EPS of $1.03, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. Revenue for the quarter came in at $184 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.15 million.
StreetInsider.com
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the consensus of adjusted EPS of...
StreetInsider.com
Coinbase (COIN) 30-day option implied volatility at 89 amid wide price movement
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 89; compared to its 52-week range of 46 to 174 amid wide price movement. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.1 puts.
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal's shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
StreetInsider.com
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.78, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $122.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com
Quidel Corp (QDEL) Misses Q2 EPS by $1.09
Quidel Corp (NASDAQ: QDEL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.12, $1.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $3.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $613.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $639 million.
StreetInsider.com
Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c
Agilon Health Inc. (NYSE: AGL) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $670 million versus the consensus estimate of $648.13 million.
StreetInsider.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.7% to $0.62; 2.2% Yield
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 annualized. This is a 10.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56. The dividend will be payable on...
StreetInsider.com
Saul Centers (BFS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.43
Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $60.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.59 million.
StreetInsider.com
HubSpot (HUBS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Light on Guidance
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $409.85 million.
StreetInsider.com
NV5 Global (NVEE) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c
NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.49, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $202.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $197.93 million.
StreetInsider.com
U.S. Cellular (USM) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on U.S. Cellular (USM) click here.
