WW International, Inc. (WW) Misses Q2 Revenue

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which includes items and may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $269.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $284.83 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.4 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.63), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.71). Revenue for the quarter came in at $221.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.51 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.10; 1.8% Yield

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.08. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.06), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $366.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $336.97 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Power Integrations (POWI) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Guides Q3 Lower

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) reported Q2 EPS of $1.03, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. Revenue for the quarter came in at $184 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.15 million.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal's shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.78, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $125.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $122.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quidel Corp (QDEL) Misses Q2 EPS by $1.09

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ: QDEL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.12, $1.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $3.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $613.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $639 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c

Agilon Health Inc. (NYSE: AGL) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.05), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $670 million versus the consensus estimate of $648.13 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.7% to $0.62; 2.2% Yield

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, or $2.48 annualized. This is a 10.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.56. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Saul Centers (BFS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.43

Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $60.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.59 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HubSpot (HUBS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Light on Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.44, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $421.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $409.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NV5 Global (NVEE) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c

NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.49, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $202.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $197.93 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Cellular (USM) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.25, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on U.S. Cellular (USM) click here.
