News: Jayron Kearse close call, how Watson suspension relates to $8B Cowboys

The pads went on Monday in Oxnard, and there’s already been a toll on the Cowboys’ roster. We have the latest on the injury to wideout James Washington, including a prognosis for how much time he’ll miss and a list of possible replacement pass-catchers the team should be investigating.

In addition, Monday’s session brought out some good work from CeeDee Lamb, a slew of bad snaps, a bona fide kicking competition, and an absolute monster pancake from the team’s highly-touted first-round draft pick. One of the defensive leaders got a scare to start the week, but was able to return to practice, much to the relief of onlookers. All that, plus an update on Matt Waletzko’s shoulder, Emmitt Smith speaks out on the Cowboys’ current RB timeshare split, and the Jimmy Johnson-Jerry Jones feud gets nasty regarding the Ring of Honor. The Deshaun Watson suspension has a Cowboys connection that has many fans seeing red, and the team ownership sees green over the latest valuation numbers. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Cowboys WR James Washington suffers possible Jones fracture in foot :: Cowboys Wire

The team’s first padded practice looks to have been rather costly. Washington, just signed in the spring and expected to play a major role with Michael Gallup still out, was carted off the field with a foot injury. If it is a Jones fracture- as first suggested- he could be out for two to three months… and leave Dallas woefully thin in the starting-caliber-WR department.

James Washington will undergo foot surgery Tuesday, could miss 10 weeks :: ProFootballTalk

Later tests on Washington’s right foot confirmed a fracture of the fifth metatarsal, said Stephen Jones. Surgery is scheduled for Tuesday; the receiver will likely miss 10 weeks, setting him up for a potential return around the Cowboys’ sixth game of the regular season.

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington :: Cowboys Wire

While the recent signing of USFL MVP Kavontae Turpin helps the team’s depth, many are already calling for some veteran experience behind CeeDee Lamb. DeSean Jackson, Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders, and Willie Snead are all names that have surfaced. But so has former Cowboy Cole Beasley… and even the mercurial Antonio Brown.

Updates: Two players leave practice; Kearse returns :: The Mothership

The Cowboys got a second scare on Monday when the hard-hitting safety went down awkwardly and left the field for evaluation. But Kearse was able to return under his own power and resumed participation in practice. “I tried to plant but my foot was too wide,” Kearse said. “I knew what it was. I didn’t hear anything. I knew it wasn’t a big deal.”

Cowboys WRs perilously thin on experience :: Tom Downey (Twitter)

Lamb puts on clinic in Monday practice :: Bobby Belt (Twitter)

Waletzko battling camp injury; surgery an option :: The Mothership

Mike McCarthy says the rookie tackle will be “hard-pressed to get out there this week” after suffering a shoulder injury on Thursday. The team’s trainers are weighing possible next steps, including surgery. “I think it’s going to be ‘when’, or can he get through,” McCarthy explained.

Bad snaps plague Monday practice :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys' Jerry Jones pushes back on 'petty' label regarding Jimmy Johnson's Ring of Honor wait :: Cowboys Wire

NBCDFW’s Newy Scruggs said the delay in putting Johnson in the Ring of Honor “seems very petty.” The owner took exception, calling it “B.S.” and saying there’s more to it than a simple matter of scheduling. Ultimately, he reminded, it’s his call alone. “I get to make that decision, and it isn’t- at the end of the day- all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.”

Rookie Tyler Smith gets nasty in practice :: Kyle Youmans (Twitter)

Ezekiel Elliott is trending following the Deshaun Watson news :: The Spun

Cowboys fans were among those quick to point out that Watson’s six-game suspension is the same as that received by Elliott in 2017 for claims of domestic abuse. The difference is that Watson was accused by more than 20 women of serial behavior and reached settlements in all but one case, while Elliott was accused by one former romantic partner but never even faced charges due to conflicting and inconsistent information.

Emmitt Smith agrees with Jerry Jones that Ezekiel Elliott should be the focus of the run game :: Blogging the Boys

The all-time rushing king never had to split significant carries with another back, and he doesn’t believe Elliott should have to, either. “I love Tony Pollard, but Zeke is our 1-2-3 guy,” Smith said. “You’ve got to put it in his hand to give him a chance to prove that he can.”

Kicking battle in full swing :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Micah Parsons aside, where are the impact LBs in the NFC East? :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys are the cream of the crop, at least in their own division, when it comes to the linebacker position. The Giants have one of the weaker LB corps in the league, with leader Blake Martinez coming off a torn ACL. Philadelphia rookie Nakobe Dean could eventually blossom into a star, but fell to the third round in this last draft due to injury concerns. The Commanders have potential with Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, but all are chasing Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ group in terms of dependable play.

Dallas Cowboys named most valuable sports franchise at $7.64 billion :: ESPN.com

It’s still good to be the Cowboys. America’s Team is the most valuable sports franchise on the planet, according to Sportico. The $7.64 billion valuation puts the Cowboys $630 million ahead of MLB’s New York Yankees (in second place) and $1.73 billion up on the NFL’s No. 2 franchise, the Rams. The average NFL franchise is worth $4.41 billion, up 18% over last year.