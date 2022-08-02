217 Today: Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey struggles to unite his party

Read on will.illinois.edu
Davis Not Ruling Out Future Run For Office
Congressman Rodney Davis may not be done with politics after all. Following his primary loss to GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller back in June, Davis indicated that he was through with running for office. But the Taylorville Republican tells Politico that a number of longtime supporters have told him to “never say never,” so he now says he’s keeping his options open.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
Governor JB Pritzker announces increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortions
Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday an expansion in funding for reproductive health.
GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey under fire for remarks comparing abortion to Holocaust
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is under fire for a remark he made in 2017 comparing the Holocaust and abortion.
Bailey, DeVore Demand Answers From Pritzker Over Thornley Case
Several Republicans say Governor JB Pritzker needs to answer questions about any involvement he had with a workers comp claim from a former campaign volunteer who is now under criminal indictment. Pritzker’s Republican opponent Darren Bailey and GOP candidate for attorney general Thomas DeVore both say the case of Jenny...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
Most competitive elections in years after Illinois Republicans slate 27 post-primary candidates
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters across the state will see some of the most competitive elections in some time. Last week, local Democrat and Republican officials across the state slated candidates where their party didn’t run a primary election, said Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
Illinois quick hits: State criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud; historic rainfall recorded
Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
August 4 Illinois History Minute
It’s August 4th. And Barack Obama was born on this day in 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was two years out of college when he first came to Illinois in 1985. Obama worked three years in Chicago with a faith-based group, left for law school, then returned to Chicago to teach and practice law, marry and raise a family, and launch a career in politics that would take him to the White House.
‘Carol was a great administrator,’ says Urbana city council member of manager candidate Mitten
The city of Urbana had gone without a city administrator for 11 years before Mayor Diane Marlin named Carol Mitten to the position in April 2018. Mitten declared at the time that she was not walking in the door to make changes but rather saw herself as a coach. She hoped to bring leaders in the administration together to work toward common goals.
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
City not to move forward with finalist in city manager search
City of Urbana Administrator Carol Mitten, the lone finalist in Evanston’s city manager search, has withdrawn her name in a mutual decision with the city that she was “not the right fit.”. Here is the statement from the city:. “After continued conversations, the Evanston City Council and Urbana...
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
Best Of: Preserving Illinois Country French
Editor's Note: This segment originally aired November 2021. When you think of regions where French is spoken outside of France, Canada probably comes to mind in North America, or of course, Louisiana, where the cajun culture and dialect has a deep French influence going back hundreds of years, but there's also a cultural heritage of "Illinois Country French," also known as "Missouri French," here in our state. This Illinois Creole culture is fading, but today we were joined by one of the few speakers left in Illinois, who's been working to keep the heritage alive.
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
