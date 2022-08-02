Read on www.wisr680.com
CTCC To Renovate Playground
Southern Butler County residents and businesses are invited to help with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Community Chest is renovating the Kids Castle Playground in Community Park and offering personalize fence pickets at the entranceway to the new facility for a $200 donation. The...
Event Sat To Benefit Elementary Kids
A community resource and backpack fair will be held this weekend in Butler. The event is taking place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Moose on West Jefferson Street. This event will benefit the families of Butler Elementary School children in kindergarten through fifth...
Museum Hosting Curator To Talk Community History
The public is invited to attend an upcoming event to hear about local history. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Saxonburg Museum curator Fred Caesar, who will share his research at 6 p.m. Thursday. Caesar will talk about how many specialty shops and full-service stores have made Saxonburg a...
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
Progress on New BC3 Facility
Progress is continuing to be made on the new nursing facility on the main Butler Township campus of Butler County Community College. All underground utilities have been completed on the new Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health building. BC3 officials report that the placement of structural steel is nearly complete. Employees with several local contractors are currently active at the work site.
Rummage Sale To Benefit Youth Group
Bargain hunters are invited to stop by an upcoming local gathering to benefit mission outreach. Faith Fellowship Alliance is hosting a rummage sale Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is expected to continue next Friday and Saturday as well.
National Night Out A Success
More than 50 Butler Township residents took part in a nationwide initiative Tuesday to connect local government officials and first responders with community members. Butler Township police officers, firefighters and township officials met with residents of all ages along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates as part of National Night Out.
Regatta Returns
The Moraine State Park Regatta is nearly ready to return. The 23rd annual event will begin Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moraine’s Lake Arthur in Portersville before continuing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s activities include a 5K, live...
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield
Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
SRU Recognized For Dedication To Military Members
Slippery Rock University has been recognized for their dedication to helping military service members and veterans in achieving success. The Colleges of Distinction awarded SRU with the honor. According to a press release from the university, they evaluate institutions based on benchmarks including comprehensive educational benefits, a school’s military and veteran’s affairs team, flexible and accessible option, faculty training for helping military students, and campus activities and community support.
Lawrence County Man To Face Federal Charges
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced on charges of violating federal narcotics laws. U.S. Department of Justice officials say 37-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr of New Castle will serve 150 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. According to authorities, Searcy Jr conspired to distribute more than...
College Football America lists the Rock at #21 preseason
The Slippery Rock University football team is ranked 21st in the College Football America pre-season poll. The Rock will begin preparations for their season when they report to camp this Sunday. The team enters the season, which begins Labor Day weekend, seeking their fourth straight PSAC-West Division title and fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Football Lawsuit Moves Back To State Court
A lawsuit filed by the Butler Area School District against the PIAA regarding the playoff eligibility of their football team is moving back to state court. According to Superintendent Dr. Brian White, a ruling made by federal judge earlier this week dismisses a number of the questions the PIAA requested to be decided by a federal court.
