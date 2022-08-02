NJ weather: Thermometers get cooking again, rain chances fade

Read on 1057thehawk.com
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/5
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures and humidity will combine for a...
Forecasters scale back hurricane season for NJ, nation
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
NJ drought 101: The truth about 3 dry weather impacts
Over the past few weeks, it has become more and more apparent that New Jersey's extended stretch of unusually dry weather is starting to take its toll. Earlier this week, I ran through all the latest numbers in a special drought update. As of this writing, 12% of New Jersey is officially classified in "Moderate Drought," with an additional 57% of the state's area designated as "Abnormally Dry".
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Nearly a quarter of New Jersey is considered to be in a moderate drought as of Thursday. The area now includes most of Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Union counties and part of Essex counties. It doubles the area from last week's report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. "Parts...
The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly Now Found in All Parts of New Jersey
With family in eastern Pennsylvania, we would always keep an eye out on the local news. Middle of last year, we were hearing all about the Spotted Lanternfly. The aggression towards the fly was unique. I can’t recall a time when an article stated, “if you see them, kill them.” What were these? What was going on?
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Incredible, Here’s Why New Jersey Needs to Bring Corgi Races to the Jersey Shore
This is adorable, and I need to find out who to talk to so that it can happen at the Jersey Shore. My fiancée (I can call her that for the next couple of days at least) love sharing Tik Toks. Call it a side effect from the pandemic,...
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
Buehler’s Day Off Coming to a New Jersey Fishing Boat Near You
Buehler just got here but already needs a day off. Luckily, he's bringing you with him. Listen to his show at 3:20, on weekdays, to win your exclusive invite onto the Miss Barnegat Light, and hit the waters for a day of free fishing. If you suffer from sea sickness,...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
The Most Delicious Grilled Cheese in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Just the other night my wife made what might be the best grilled cheese sandwich I have ever had, it was absolutely delicious and made for a great summer meal. We combined the grilled cheese sandwich with a salad and it made for a great dinner. What made her grilled...
Survey Reveals NJ Residents Live Near Some Of The Unhealthiest Cities In US
Hate to say it, but summer's almost over, South Jersey. Insert sad face emoji here. While we do have local summer to look forward to, that means the colder months are right around the corner. Pretty soon, we'll be hitting that stretch of time every year where people are on...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
Eating disorders in NJ teens have been getting worse
A new study confirms eating disorders, especially among New Jersey teens, have worsened significantly during the pandemic. Hospital Association president and CEO Cathy Bennett said the COVID health crisis has had a significant impact “on the mental health, the behavioral health of our youth in New Jersey.”. The report,...
Be a Part of Something Big, Break a World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time, here's our chance. Grab your paddles. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with all proceeds going to "Save the Bay".
YUM! One of the BEST Steaks in America is Right Here in New Jersey!
Is there a meal that has more fans than a good "steak" dinner? Steak is one of, if not the most popular, dinner orders at restaurants around America and of course right here in New Jersey. Think about the last few times you went out to dine, was steak one of those meals? Good chance it was. According to Google "The U.S. consumption of beef amounted to 27.3 billion pounds in 2019."
You May Have Been Overcharged by EZ Pass in NJ
Check you bills. You may have been accidentally overcharged by EZ Pass in the Trenton area, according to News 12 New Jersey. This isn't something you hear about all the time. If you drove over the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1), in the right "EZ Pass Only" lane anytime this year, from February until early July, you may have been charged $9 instead of the normal $1.25.
