ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU

Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lee
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ni#Crossgar Foodservice#Nutts Corner#Sysco Ireland
InsideHook

All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced

All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Jobs
102.5 The Bone

Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices

Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon launches same-day delivery from some brick-and-mortar retail brands

Amazon is adding same-day delivery for a handful of retail brands. Prime members in select cities can now get items from apparel stores PacSun and Superdry, among other retailers, delivered to their doorstep in a few hours. By fulfilling online orders from brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon can continue to speed up...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Amazon workers demand more details in warehouse employee's death

Some employees at the Amazon warehouse where a worker was transported to a hospital and died last week are voicing anger and frustration over the company’s response, calling on the e-commerce giant to release more information. The fatality, which occurred on July 13 during the company’s Prime Day shopping...
CARTERET, NJ
CNBC

Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast

Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
BUSINESS
Hermes_Fang

Reduce Cost of Shipping & Fulfillment for eCommerce Businesses

Shipping orders to customers is a common challenge every e-commerce business faces, regardless of their experience, size, or products. E-commerce business owners thrive on getting their products to their customers on time while reducing costs. Research shows that if shipping costs are too high, customers will abandon their carts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy