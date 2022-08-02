ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local landscaper wants to warn others about costly Zelle scam

By Patrick Nelson
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qMvv_0h1eCZ7J00

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to issue guidance in coming weeks to urge banks to repay customers who fall victim to alleged money-transfer scams. In the meantime, consumers continue to be tricked into paying scammers on money transfer apps like Zelle. News5 uncovered a recent case in our community.

In this situation, fraudsters managed to use the company name "U.S. Bank" to launch an imposter text message, phone call, and ultimately to pose as employees to convince a bank customer to transfer money stealing $1,000 from one of our hard working neighbors.

“I work hard for my money. I'm a manual laborer. I do landscaping for a living so I earn my money,” said Christopher Brown, who lives and works in Colorado Springs.

It was during one of those hard days that Brown got a random text message saying his U.S. Bank bank account was compromised and someone was stealing his money.

“It was an exhausting day. We were wheeling in rock back and forth and I was tired as it was and I wasn’t really in the clearest thought. So, I was just sitting in the truck like, oh no my account got hacked. They’re taking money out of my account. So, I’m all worried,” said Brown.

After calling his bank directly and confirming there wasn’t a problem, his phone rang again. This time it displayed the phone number of the U.S. Bank Fraud Department.

”They had all my information, they had my name, my address, the last four of my account,” said Brown.

The person on the phone told him he was with U.S. Bank and money was being taken from his account using Zelle. So he needed to open the money transfer app.

“I could hear typing on a computer like they were actually doing it, so I was like, ok, this is real. There is actually something going on here,” said Brown.

Believing he was talking to an actual U.S. Bank expert, Brown was told to move money around and to send money to various account names on Zelle as part of a test to make sure his account was secure.

“I was on the phone with them for about an hour and finally after the end of it all after I sent $1,000, they wanted me to send more,” said Brown. “That’s when I thought, ok, this is starting to feel weird.”

Brown got off the line and called U.S. Bank directly and got the bad news.

“We know that this is a scam, but since you were the one that pressed the button it’s your fault not the bank’s doing, but I’ve never once got an email or a letter. I didn’t even know this existed until it happened to me,” said Brown.

He requested U.S. Bank to investigate what happened, but just like his conversation on the phone, got a letter saying his claim was denied and his funds couldn’t be recovered.

Brown says at this point he just wants to speak up to try to help other people avoid this headache.

“It really does mean a lot, just being able to get the word out there and helping to make this stop or helping other people not fall for this,” said Brown.

To this point U.S. Bank hasn't done anything to help Brown make up for his losses since technically this wasn't the result of a banking mistake.

Scams like this using Zelle and the names of major banks are happening so frequently nationwide there is now a movement by politicians and oversight agencies to change regulations to require banks to do more for customers in these situations.

When something changes we will let you know.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs Independent

UPDATE: Springs Utilities abruptly ends energy-saving programs

UPDATE: Springs Utilities responded last night in an email, saying that market forces have changed such that no incentives are necessary to persuade businesses to switch out to LED lights and homeowners to install rooftop solar. "In 2006 we offered a rebate amount of $4/kilowatt for solar. Today, the entire...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park School board members was arrested Tuesday for allegedly influencing a public official and making a false report for an arrest. Samantha Peck, 41, was booked into the Teller County Jail and bonded out Wednesday. According to a press release from the The post Woodland Park school board recall organizer arrested for attempting to influence a public official appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After providing postal services to the community of Colorado City for less than a month, the most recently contracted postal worker with the left. 13 Investigations has learned what caused the abrupt departure. Terry Irick, a resident from Pueblo, agreed to start providing postal services to the people of Colorado The post Colorado City postman says USPS abandoned community, post office remains closed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#U S Bank
KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Landscaping
KXRM

Wedding venue owner guilty of felony theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021. In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost. Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man smokes marijuana with 7-year-old, locks him in chicken coop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM)— A 28-year-old homeless man smoked marijuana with a 7-year-old Fountain boy and did meth in front of him, an arrest affidavit shows. 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit is facing charges of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless endangerment in the disappearence of 7-year-old Ashton Laymon of Fountain. Ashton was […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy