ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

SCI Dallas inmate stabs another inmate

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Byrd

JACKSON TWP. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate Monday, state police at Wilkes-Barre reported.

State police said John Byrd, 51, serving a life sentence for a homicide in Philadelphia in December 1989, used a make-shift shank to stab Ford Howard, 60, multiple times.

Howard suffered mostly superficial wounds and transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, state police reported.

Byrd was taken to the institution’s restrictive housing unit after the incident.

State police reported Byrd and Howard refused to speak with investigators.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Howard is serving a life sentence for a homicide in Philadelphia in July 1983,

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PD: Woman kidnapped, threaten by bullet with her name

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say a woman was kidnapped by him, and threatened her with a bullet that had her name on it. According to Pittston Township Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called to the Home Depot Distribution Center for a woman who had not returned from […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Homicide suspect apprehended in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Dallas, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Plains Township, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested, 8 gunshots fired in drive-by shooting

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 19-year-old man coming to retrieve his car from impoundment admitted to firing eight gunshots during a drive-by shooting. According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on July 23, around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on East Broad Street. Once arriving […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for Keystone Theatre burglary

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney. Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State […]
TOWANDA, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children

A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Police#Violent Crime#Sci Dallas#Ford
WBRE

Multiple fatalities confirmed in Luzerne County fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck and more victims are believed to be inside the home. A Lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that three deceased have been removed from the scene, with more expected to be removed as time progresses. The victim’s […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of aggravated assault against a minor

BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest of a Wayne County man on Tuesday for allegedly hitting a minor. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old, Frank Ciesielski, of Brownsdale, assaulted a minor child after an argument on February 15. The child was then taken to […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Two convicted for distributing drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce two people were found guilty to conspire to distribute herion and fentanyl which resulted in death. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas,47, both of Stroudsburg were found guilty for a December 2020 death of a 32-year-old Monroe County man. Investigators […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat

Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen admits to plotting Dunmore High School attack

DUNMORE, Pa. — A teen girl has admitted to two crimes related to a plot to carry out a Columbine-style attack on Dunmore High School, according to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell. According to the District Attorney's Office, the 16-year-old admitted to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of...
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Prisoner accused of using ‘shank’ in stabbing at SCI Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a prisoner at SCI/Dallas for what they say was a stabbing involving ‘shank’ with another prisoner. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday around 12:52 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI/Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd assaulted another […]
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg Wednesday night has been identified by police. Police tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Jonathan Michael McCombs, of East Stroudsburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when McCombs was traveling north on […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy