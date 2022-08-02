ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 21

Sean Gardner
2d ago

Write a letter to your ins company also explaining the situation. Karma will get these people eventually.

Reply(1)
5
Crystal Lopes
2d ago

the women who took the picture of the car front end with the plate. if theres no marks the police should wanna see the pic when she took the pic i would request that. there is the proof or mayb someones house camera caught it

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department arrests man in connection to County Street shooting

“The New Bedford Police Department has arrested a man connected to a shooting on County Street that occurred on July 25. On August 1, detectives responded to 116 Pleasant Street to speak with Geovante Baez, 20, of Stoughton, who had a warrant out of the Department of Youth Services. Upon arrival, Baez fled the area on foot and got into a motor vehicle. While police pursued the vehicle, Baez leaped out of the vehicle, ran south on Acushnet Avenue near Monte’s Park, and then entered into another vehicle.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mother
newbedfordguide.com

Woman seeks New Bedford community’s help identifying hit and run suspect

“Hi guys – I don’t normally post things like this but I could really use the help! Please feel free to share. My red Honda HR-V (my pride and joy) was backed into while parked on Clay Street in #NewBedford on Sunday, July 31st, between 1:20-1:30pm. A police report was filed with the New Bedford Police Department. If someone recognizes the car or this individual, please contact the NBPD or my email CM.F9@outlook.com.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FUN 107

Westport Police Looking for Back Eddy Break-In Suspect

Westport Police are not bassin' around about trying to identify the man they say broke into Westport's Back Eddy. The extremely popular summer spot near Horseneck Beach was a victim of a breaking and entering recently, the department says. Police are asking the public to look carefully at the photos...
WESTPORT, MA
universalhub.com

Alleged former gang leader serving out his drug sentence in a halfway house charged with trying to shoot somebody repeatedly in Uphams Corner in March

A man authorities say once headed up the Hendry Street Gang and who was finishing up a federal drug-distribution sentence at a halfway house in the Fenway got into a dispute with somebody outside the Dublin House in Uphams Corner on March 2 that ended with him firing numerous shots across Stoughton Street, a police detective told the Boston Licensing Board today.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Cranston man charged in shooting of man who had been stabbed

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who had also been stabbed. Multiple police jurisdictions blocked off Dyer and Prudence avenues late Wednesday night. Cranston police said a man was stabbed in Providence, and then ran into a convenience store in Cranston asking for help. Police said when he went back outside he was shot at.
CRANSTON, RI
Boston

Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach

It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster

BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
BREWSTER, MA
ABC6.com

Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
WESTPORT, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store

BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy