Read on www.newbedfordguide.com
Sean Gardner
2d ago
Write a letter to your ins company also explaining the situation. Karma will get these people eventually.
Reply(1)
5
Crystal Lopes
2d ago
the women who took the picture of the car front end with the plate. if theres no marks the police should wanna see the pic when she took the pic i would request that. there is the proof or mayb someones house camera caught it
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
Police: Drug suspect hit cruiser, parked cars while trying to escape
A couple has been arrested after an incident facing off with officers in Fall River overnight.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department arrests man in connection to County Street shooting
“The New Bedford Police Department has arrested a man connected to a shooting on County Street that occurred on July 25. On August 1, detectives responded to 116 Pleasant Street to speak with Geovante Baez, 20, of Stoughton, who had a warrant out of the Department of Youth Services. Upon arrival, Baez fled the area on foot and got into a motor vehicle. While police pursued the vehicle, Baez leaped out of the vehicle, ran south on Acushnet Avenue near Monte’s Park, and then entered into another vehicle.
Police: Speech therapist passed cell phone to ACI inmate
The woman had been working at the prison as a contracted speech pathologist, according to police.
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police search for man accused of shoplifting merchandise worth hundreds
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for an individual accused of shoplifting merchandise worth hundreds from a store at the Warwick Mall. Police estimate the merchandise and damaged security sensors will cost the merchant $600. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 401-468-4254.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
Woman seeks New Bedford community’s help identifying hit and run suspect
“Hi guys – I don’t normally post things like this but I could really use the help! Please feel free to share. My red Honda HR-V (my pride and joy) was backed into while parked on Clay Street in #NewBedford on Sunday, July 31st, between 1:20-1:30pm. A police report was filed with the New Bedford Police Department. If someone recognizes the car or this individual, please contact the NBPD or my email CM.F9@outlook.com.
3 indicted on murder charges in Newport double shooting
The suspects in a Newport shooting that killed one man and wounded another are facing new charges.
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured when vehicle goes into woods in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a wooded area in Bourne Thursday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Head of the Bay Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Man charged with arson in Fall River fire
The investigation continues into what caused a stroller to catch fire in the stairwell of a Fall River apartment building Wednesday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westport Police Looking for Back Eddy Break-In Suspect
Westport Police are not bassin' around about trying to identify the man they say broke into Westport's Back Eddy. The extremely popular summer spot near Horseneck Beach was a victim of a breaking and entering recently, the department says. Police are asking the public to look carefully at the photos...
universalhub.com
Alleged former gang leader serving out his drug sentence in a halfway house charged with trying to shoot somebody repeatedly in Uphams Corner in March
A man authorities say once headed up the Hendry Street Gang and who was finishing up a federal drug-distribution sentence at a halfway house in the Fenway got into a dispute with somebody outside the Dublin House in Uphams Corner on March 2 that ended with him firing numerous shots across Stoughton Street, a police detective told the Boston Licensing Board today.
Turnto10.com
Cranston man charged in shooting of man who had been stabbed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who had also been stabbed. Multiple police jurisdictions blocked off Dyer and Prudence avenues late Wednesday night. Cranston police said a man was stabbed in Providence, and then ran into a convenience store in Cranston asking for help. Police said when he went back outside he was shot at.
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
capecod.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are investigate whether a medical condition may have led to the crash.
ABC6.com
Westport police search for man accused of breaking into restaurant
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — Westport police said Tuesday that they are searching for a man who is accused of breaking into a local restaurant. Investigators said that the man allegedly broke into the Back Eddy Restaurant. No further information was provided. Anyone with more information regarding the man’s identity...
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
Comments / 21