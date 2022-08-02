Read on 1037theloon.com
Check Out This Minnesota Woman’s World Record Setting Fingernails
Personally, I've never set any records and doing so has never been on my to-do list. This Minnesota woman also claims to have had no intention of setting any kind of record but according to FOX 9 News, did so none the less. Meet Diana Armstrong, a 63 year old...
Tuesday Another Day with Highs in the 90s in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD -- Tuesday was another warm one. We officially got up to 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The heat index was 106 degrees. We've now had seven days with highs over 90 degrees this summer. June 14th - 95 June 19th - 99 June 20th - 101. June 23rd...
Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off
We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
Central Minnesotans Reveal The Oldest Celebrities They Find Attractive
The saying, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,' certainly holds true for central Minnesotans. We asked people in Minnesota this question: "Who is the oldest celebrity that you find attractive? We had a ton of responses on our Facebook page and through our 98.1 App. Here is a list of the celebrities that were mentioned. Rob Lowe was mentioned several times, but Sam Elliott was at the top of Minnesota's list. See the other celebrities that made the cut.
The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
Interactive Monster Jam Experience Coming To ValleyFair In August
An interactive Monster Jam exhibit and ride are coming to Shakopee's Valleyfair amusement park this month. Monster Jam Thunder Alley will be at the park from August 12 through September 5th, 2022. Monster Jam Thunder Alley will feature an opportunity to ride in an eight-seat Monster Jam truck, an interactive...
St. Cloud Home to Largest Collection of Monster Trucks in USA
ST. CLOUD -- The largest collection of monster trucks in the United States is based right here in St. Cloud. James Trantina says owning monster trucks started out as a hobby for him back in 2016 and now with 14 trucks in his fleet, it has grown into a business.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Former SCSU Wrestler Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault
ST. CLOUD -- A former wrestler at St. Cloud State University has pleaded guilty to assaulting another student last fall. Twenty-one-year-old Ezayah Oropeza pleaded guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of...
Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The area of the state of Minnesota that is considered to be dry or in a drought continues to expand. The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that 34 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 30 percent a week ago. The area of...
Silly Beaver Comedy Extended Through End of the Year
ST. CLOUD -- Throughout the summer a local brewery has been transforming into a comedy club. Silly Beaver Comedy brings comedians to St. Cloud every week to perform at Beaver Island Brewing Company. The event has been so popular the weekly comedy acts have been extended through the end of...
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
Minnesota Town that Gives The Feel of a European Town
I've always wanted to head to Europe... haven't had that chance as of yet. First, I need to renew my passport, secondly, I need to get some more cash to afford said trip to Europe, and in the third place, it would be nice to wait until I know that a checked bag is actually going to arrive at the same destination that I do.
Love Garlic? Don’t Miss the MN Garlic Festival in Hutchinson August 13th
The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th. Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN...
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Check Out Pippy, This Week’s Adoptable Pet
We had the great pleasure of talking to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and up for adoption this week in a cool cat named Pippy! This good looking cat needs a home and family and just may be the perfect new addition to your family. Meet Pippy!...
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
As a kid there were a few field trips we would take every year. A trip to the local stream to collect water samples and eat a bagged lunch, a trip to the museum to see artifacts and eat a bagged lunch, etc. In elementary school we usually took a...
