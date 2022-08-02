ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off

We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
Central Minnesotans Reveal The Oldest Celebrities They Find Attractive

The saying, 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,' certainly holds true for central Minnesotans. We asked people in Minnesota this question: "Who is the oldest celebrity that you find attractive? We had a ton of responses on our Facebook page and through our 98.1 App. Here is a list of the celebrities that were mentioned. Rob Lowe was mentioned several times, but Sam Elliott was at the top of Minnesota's list. See the other celebrities that made the cut.
The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize

ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Former SCSU Wrestler Pleads Guilty to Felony Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A former wrestler at St. Cloud State University has pleaded guilty to assaulting another student last fall. Twenty-one-year-old Ezayah Oropeza pleaded guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. Just after 1:30 a.m. on September 18th, officers were called to the 700 block of...
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
Minnesota Town that Gives The Feel of a European Town

I've always wanted to head to Europe... haven't had that chance as of yet. First, I need to renew my passport, secondly, I need to get some more cash to afford said trip to Europe, and in the third place, it would be nice to wait until I know that a checked bag is actually going to arrive at the same destination that I do.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water

We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Check Out Pippy, This Week’s Adoptable Pet

We had the great pleasure of talking to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning and up for adoption this week in a cool cat named Pippy! This good looking cat needs a home and family and just may be the perfect new addition to your family. Meet Pippy!...
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

