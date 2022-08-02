ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson tags surplus for tax relief, school safety grants

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to pass reductions in the corporate and income taxes and establish a $50 million grant program for school safety when they meet Tuesday in a special session. The money will come from a $1.6 billion surplus from fiscal year...
