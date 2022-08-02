ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League:

Champions Path

First Leg

Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic)

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Second Leg

Aug. 23-24

Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic) vs. Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

Trabzonspor (Turkey) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

League Path

First Leg

Aug. 16-17

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland) vs. Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Second Leg

Aug. 23-24

Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria)

Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland)

