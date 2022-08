A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died.

The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.

He was originally thought to have suffered from broken bones but his condition became unstable at a McKinney hospital where he was pronounced dead.

