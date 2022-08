Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire on East Lancaster Avenue in east Fort Worth last night.

Just past 11 p.m. a man was walking on the sidewalk near Loop 820 when two men came up. One of them opened fire but the reason is not clear.

The two men got away and police are still looking for them. The severity of the victim's wound has not been released.

