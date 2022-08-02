USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?

Read on www.spoilertv.com
Related
Netflix to charge people who use their account in more than one place
Netflix is to charge people extra if they use their account in more than one place.The company will ask people to pay an extra subscription if use their account in more than one “home”.Netflix will scan users’ devices and their account activity in an attempt to find out when their logins are being used in more than one location and require them to pay $2.99 for each one, it has announced.It will try and find shared accounts by using “information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity”, Netflix says, and encourages people to keep all devices in...
spoilertv.com
Devil in the White City - Ordered To Series by Hulu - Keanu Reeves to Star
It’s official: Hulu is moving forward with a TV adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-seller Devil in the White City with Keanu Reeves set to star in what will be his largest TV role to date. The drama, which has been developed as a film and TV series since...
spoilertv.com
In The Dark - Episode 4.11 - The Deep End - Press Release
A TANGLED WEB - Josh's (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.
spoilertv.com
Untitled Orphan Project - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Ellen Pompeo To Star
The stranger-than-fiction story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace and her U.S. adoptive parents, who claimed that she was an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child, is the inspiration for an eight-episode Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Ellen Pompeo. As she takes on the Untitled Orphan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Archer - Episode 13.02 - Operation: Fang - Press Release
Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle. Written by Matt Roller.
spoilertv.com
Tell Me Lies - First Look Promo
"Tell Me Lies" follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
spoilertv.com
Paper Girls - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Amazon?
Looks like Amazon have renewed Paper Girls for a 2nd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in September 2022. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
spoilertv.com
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.06 - Decolonativization - Press Release
Two influencers attempt to bring the younger generation together at the NARDS Youth Summit. Written by Erica Tremblay; Directed by Tazbah Rose Chavez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
American Horror Stories - Episode 2.03 - Drive - Press Release
A club girl's life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home. Written by Manny Coto; directed by Yangzom Brauen.
spoilertv.com
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Episode 2.01 - The More Things Change - Press Release
Kanan returns to Queens where Raq is trying to mend the many fractures in the Thomas family. As Raq expands her empire, Kanan doubts his future in the drug game. Meanwhile, Detective. Howard is released from the hospital.
spoilertv.com
What We Do In The Shadows - Episode 4.09 - Freddie - Press Release
Guillermo has a visitor from overseas. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; directed by DJ Stipsen.
Comments / 0