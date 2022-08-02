ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD POLL : If the CW/WB is revived which of the following revival shows would you want to see?

By Raina
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
In The Dark - Episode 4.11 - The Deep End - Press Release

A TANGLED WEB - Josh's (Theodore Bhat) persistence to bring Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) down motivates everyone to pull a plan together. Murphy asks Felix (Morgan Krantz) for a favor and Darnell (Keston John) learns some intriguing information about the team behind Bolt. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#410). Original airdate 08/22/2022.
Untitled Orphan Project - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Ellen Pompeo To Star

The stranger-than-fiction story of Ukranian-born Natalia Grace and her U.S. adoptive parents, who claimed that she was an adult “sociopath” pretending to be a child, is the inspiration for an eight-episode Hulu limited series starring and executive produced by Ellen Pompeo. As she takes on the Untitled Orphan...
Tell Me Lies - First Look Promo

"Tell Me Lies" follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
Paper Girls - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Amazon?

Looks like Amazon have renewed Paper Girls for a 2nd Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is due to start in September 2022. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
