Hamburglar up for adoption; plus see the dog saved by donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society

Read on cbs58.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Calypso: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Aug. 3
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Calypso. This beautiful 4-year-old cat weighs just eight pounds and would love a home where she can sunbathe, play and snuggle while living her best life. This wonderful kitty is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
CBS 58
Endangered rusty patched bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A critically endangered rusty patched bumble bee was discovered at the Milwaukee County Zoo. According to a news release, the bee was spotted and documented during an annual backyard bumble bee count. "This is a very exciting moment for all of us. Knowing that this species...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
The Woodstock Independent’s Pet(s) of the Week
Foxy and Fannie – 8½-year-old Chihuahua mixes They originally came to us from the humane society in Tulsa, Okla., in 2019. These girls were adopted together a month later. Unfortunately, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
State Fair 2022 kicks off with big crowd, beautiful weather
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The wait is finally over and one of Wisconsin's staple summer traditions is underway. Thousands filed into State Fair Park in West Allis for day one of eleven for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. Cindy Lachman and her husband, Mark, made the short trip from Hales Corners and were one of the first in line to enter the grounds when gates opened at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Former Elmbrook Church pastor Stuart Briscoe dies at 91
Stuart Briscoe, author and pastor of Elmbrook Church in Brookfield, died Wednesday at the age of 91 from natural causes.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
Greater Milwaukee Today
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
CBS 58
2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off 🎡
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and CBS 58's Mike Curkov is hanging out at the fairgrounds all morning with a preview. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14. Tickets for adults cost $17 and tickets for seniors and children...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
CBS 58
Police find infant in West Milwaukee alley after mother's car was stolen
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that the victim said had a 3-week-old baby inside at the time of the theft. According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 10:36 p.m., the department received a call for a vehicle theft at the West Milwaukee Speedway. The victim told police at the scene her child was still inside. A short time later, police located the infant unharmed in the alley rear of the 3000 block of W. National Avenue. The infant was then returned to her mother.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
CBS 58
State Fair's Dairy Lane shows the hard work that goes into Wisconsin's billion dollar dairy industry
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin is proud of the agriculture, especially when it comes to dairy. That is obvious at the Wisconsin State Fair. Dairy Lane is a whole section of the fair with multiple cattle barns and even a product pavilion. You can see both sides of...
Comments / 3