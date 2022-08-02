ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The NFL’s Decision on Deshaun Watson Has Been Made, Fans React

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago

Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

The newest quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson , has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct, and disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson handed down the punishment.

ESPN

Watson will not be fined, the source told (Adam) Schefter.

Robinson’s comprehensive 15-page conclusion stated that though Watson violated the personal conduct policy, there was not enough evidence to justify an indefinite suspension, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The players’ union, in a statement Sunday night, made it clear that it will “stand by” Robinson’s ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.

How do you feel about Watson only being suspended for six games? Scroll down to check out some social media reactions by football fans across social media.

