Serenity Shield Inks Long-Term Partnership with Digital Insights Ventures

thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
AdWeek
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
TechCrunch
Argentinian fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos leaves the boot straps behind with $35M funding round
The financing marks the company’s first ever institutional funding. Founded in 2013, the Argentinian startup serves as a white label infrastructure software provider, with the aim of giving businesses the ability to launch financial services. Today, Geopagos has a presence in 15 Latin American countries and says it facilitates...
Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
BREAKING: Bitcoin Advocate Michael Saylor to Step Down as MicroStrategy CEO
Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded in 1989. Saylor will assume the role of an executive chairman, focusing more on the company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy and other initiatives related to the largest cryptocurrency. The Bitcoin advocate has handed over the baton...
This Black-owned coworking space wants to advance and support businesswomen of color
By channeling its focus on women of color in the workplace, the primary goal for Blackbird Collective is simply to provide its members with a safe space to work and connect.
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Falcon Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors, a leading business advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Walter Allen as its Managing Director; Natisha Dawson as its new Director of Finance and promoted Ken Yoo to Chief Operating Officer.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Market Intelligence Firm Messari Acquires Assets, Business of Dove Metrics
Messari, a provider of crypto market intelligence products, announced its acquisition of the assets and business of Dove Metrics of Blackrose Capital. Dove Metrics is “a provider of fundraising data and intelligence for the crypto fundraising landscape.”. Messari Vice President of Market Intelligence, Eric Turner, said:. “At Messari, we...
foodlogistics.com
Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
u.today
Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
Digital marketplace Clutch closes $1.2M pre-seed round led by Precursor Ventures
The company, founded in 2020 by Madison Long and Simone May, hails itself as one of the earliest people-first creator economy platforms to connect individuals to businesses looking for marketing and content creation. “We’re very passionate about being able to elevate the next generation of people that look like us,”...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Raises Concerns, DOGE Creator No Longer Likes Elon Musk, SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Hublot: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu burn rate raises concerns, with only 1.13 billion SHIB burned in last seven days. As reported by Shibburn, 1.13 billion SHIB were destroyed over the past week. The number might seem...
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
Cross Staking Introduces Secure Passive Income Solution for PoW and PoS Coins
Aspiration Introduces Tim Newell as Company’s First Chief Innovation Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Aspiration, a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, today announced that technology and sustainability veteran Tim Newell has joined the company as its very first Chief Innovation Officer. In this new role, Newell – the former Deputy Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy under the Clinton administration – will be focused on creating the next generation of Aspiration sustainable financial services and offerings and providing leadership across the company as it continues to see groundbreaking growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005383/en/ Tim Newell, Aspiration Chief Innovation Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
NPics Launches to Introduce NFT-Fi Concept, Allows Leveraged NFT Trading
TechCrunch
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
Avicena Raises $25 Million in Series A to Fund Development of High Capacity microLED-based Optical Interconnects
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- AvicenaTech Corp., the leader in microLED-based chip-to-chip interconnects, today announced that the company has secured $25M in Series A funding from Samsung Catalyst Fund, Cerberus Capital Management, Clear Ventures, and Micron Ventures to drive the development of products based on Avicena’s breakthrough photonic I/O solution.
Wasabi Technologies Adds to Leadership Team in Japan and Australia to Support the Demand for Hot Cloud Storage Across Asia-Pacific
BOSTON & TOKYO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has expanded its leadership bench in the Asia Pacific region with the additions of Aki Wakimoto and Andrew Sandes as Country Managers for Japan and Australia respectively. Wakimoto and Sandes will drive customer and partner growth as Wasabi continues its full-scale APAC expansion to meet the demand for high-performance, affordable cloud storage in this digital-first region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005741/en/ Wasabi has undertaken an expansive rollout to support the region with cloud storage that is 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it without complex pricing tiers. The executive hires of Wakimoto and Sandes follow the opening of four storage regions - Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, and most recently Singapore - and the appointment of long-time APAC industry veteran Michael King to Vice President, General Manager of APAC in May 2022.
