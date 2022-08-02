Susie Wolff: The Scot quietly making a noise in Formula E

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Shumacher are close to losing their F1 jobs. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
It looks like McLaren is trying to force Daniel Ricciardo out to open a spot for super-prospect Oscar Piastri.
F1 News: Oscar Piastri Moves To McLaren Leaving Daniel Ricciardo Out Of A Seat
After plenty of toing and froing, it’s been confirmed by RacingNews365.com that McLaren is replacing Daniel Ricciardo with Oscar Piastri. Piastri was expected to be replacing Fernando Alonso once the Spaniard confirmed that he was set to take retiring racer Sebastian Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin. But strangely, after Alpine confirmed this on Twitter, Piastri tweeted that he wouldn’t be racing for Alpine, and that they’d tweeted this without his consent.
MotorAuthority
Rimac Nevera VIN 001 delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg
The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar finally entered production in July and the first customer example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The F1 driver turned YouTuber recently visited Rimac's headquarters near Zagreb, Croatia, to...
racer.com
Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
CARS・
MotorAuthority
Meet the Porsche Cayenne convertible that never was
Would a Porsche Cayenne convertible prove popular? We'll probably never know but such a vehicle was under consideration at Porsche shortly after the automaker launched the original Cayenne SUV two decades ago. Porsche on Thursday revealed a Cayenne convertible design buck that was built shortly after the original Cayenne went...
CARS・
Comments / 0