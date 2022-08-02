Susie Wolff: The Scot quietly making a noise in Formula E

After plenty of toing and froing, it’s been confirmed by RacingNews365.com that McLaren is replacing Daniel Ricciardo with Oscar Piastri. Piastri was expected to be replacing Fernando Alonso once the Spaniard confirmed that he was set to take retiring racer Sebastian Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin. But strangely, after Alpine confirmed this on Twitter, Piastri tweeted that he wouldn’t be racing for Alpine, and that they’d tweeted this without his consent.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO