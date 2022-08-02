Read on 247sports.com
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision
Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols
Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
Gallery: Aggies on the field Thursday for Day 2 of camp
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M football is back. For the second day in a row on Thursday, the Aggie team braved weather of over 100 degrees as they were on the practice fields in helmets. The NCAA says teams must have two practices in just helmets and two more...
Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
Player capsule: Caleb McCullough
McCullough is competing with fellow sophomores, Connor Soelle and Will Shaffer, to be the Sun Devils' third starting linebacker alongside seniors Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson after Eric Gentry departed to USC following spring ball.
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State
Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
BREAKING: Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame secured a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s premier defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the latest class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Fighting Irish. The 6-1, 210-pounder chose Notre Dame over a list of finalists that included...
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
