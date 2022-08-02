ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'

Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels

After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-star OT Oluwatosin Babalade previews Friday decision

Four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade made five official visits in June, took his time in weighing the data from it all and is now ready to announce his decision. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout has Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina as his finalists, and he will unveil his choice Friday at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hafley
Person
Max Richardson
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols

Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star in-state ATH Jacobe Johnson has Oklahoma state in top five

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football has landed many of the top in-state prospects over the years, sometimes even edging out the Bedlam rival Sooners for a commitment. On Wednesday, one of the highest-ranked recruits within the state borders for the 2023 class announced his top five and upcoming decision date.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Gallery: Aggies on the field Thursday for Day 2 of camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M football is back. For the second day in a row on Thursday, the Aggie team braved weather of over 100 degrees as they were on the practice fields in helmets. The NCAA says teams must have two practices in just helmets and two more...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Fbs#Umass
247Sports

Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56

Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Player capsule: Caleb McCullough

McCullough is competing with fellow sophomores, Connor Soelle and Will Shaffer, to be the Sun Devils' third starting linebacker alongside seniors Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson after Eric Gentry departed to USC following spring ball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards

Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State

Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame secured a commitment Thursday from one of the nation’s premier defensive prospects. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is the latest class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Fighting Irish. The 6-1, 210-pounder chose Notre Dame over a list of finalists that included...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy