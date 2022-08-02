Ford Stock: Is there Additional Upside Following the Recent Rally?

Read on www.tipranks.com
CNBC
General Motors falls short of Wall Street expectations as supply chain challenges dent profit
General Motors reported second-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street's estimates, after supply chain issues led it to ship fewer vehicles than expected. GM also confirmed that it has secured the battery materials needed to build 1 million EVs a year by 2025. The company maintained its previous earnings guidance for...
tipranks.com
Ford Stock’s Ferocious Comeback Will Likely Continue
As Ford stock bounces hard off of the lows, it may seem sensible to wait for the next pullback. However, waiting may not be the best decision, as Ford just reaffirmed its status as an estimate topper and a dividend darling. Ford stock (F) has been on a powerful run...
pulse2.com
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: $23 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Ford Motor Company (F) recently received a $23 price target from Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of Ford Motor Company (F) recently received a $23 price target from Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst Michael Ward is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Ward...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
tipranks.com
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
tipranks.com
Twilio Stock Faces Considerable Upside in a Tech Rebound
Twilio stock has been in a world of pain since peaking back in 2021. With the ambitious goal of becoming profitable in 2023, Twilio may be a tech underdog that could trend higher from here, even with the looming recession. Shares of communication tool developer Twilio (TWLO) have lost more...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made AMTD, RVLV, GBT, LCID, and CFLT stocks the major market shakers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?
All eyes last week were drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter?...
tipranks.com
All Eyes on Recently Listed Rocket Companies’ Q2 Results
After the fintech company’s disappointing first quarter performance, analysts don’t expect a miracle in the second quarter. Digital mortgage solutions provider Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results this week. The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange exactly two years ago, got exposed to market volatility in a very short span of time.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price declines again, nears April level
The six-week decline in the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration weekly average retail diesel price now totals 67.2 cents/gallon. The weekly price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges, was down 13 cts/g this week, dropping to $5.138/g. It has not been at a level this low since April 18.
tipranks.com
Canaccord Genuity Reports Weak Q1 Results
The global economic downturn has significantly impacted Canada-based Canaccord Genuity’s fiscal first-quarter results. Financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. (TSE: CF) has reported weak results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ended June 30). This is the first time in the last two years that the company’s earnings fell short of expectations.
tipranks.com
‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside
Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4.
FOXBusiness
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22% increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged. The maker of high-performance luxury sports cars reported net profits of 251 million euros ($257 million) in April through June, up from 206 million euros in the same period of 2021. Revenue was up by a quarter, to 1.29 billion euros.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Tick All the Boxes
Sometimes, what goes down must come up. After more than 5 months of losses to start the year, we’ve just had some 6 weeks of gains, featuring a 13% rebound in the S&P 500 and a 19% jump in the NASDAQ. We still don’t know if this rally will...
Toyota likely to post lower Q1 profit as production woes cast shadow
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is expected to report a double-digit drop in first-quarter profit this week, as a chip shortage and supply-chain woes forced the world's top automaker by sales to repeatedly slash production targets.
tipranks.com
Ovintiv Stock: Well-Positioned for Its Upcoming Earnings Report
Ovintiv is all set to report earnings, and investors are eager to see how the company has performed. Ovintiv is in a great position heading into earnings and has a strong operating model. Shareholders should benefit from its long-term growth potential, and analysts seem to believe so as well. Hydrocarbon...
tipranks.com
Walmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?
Fresh on the heels of a profit warning, Walmart is shedding multiple jobs. A major name on the Street, though, has just upped its Walmart position. In contrast to the broad-based market rally yesterday, Walmart’s (WMT) shares dropped 1.64% as macro headwinds continue to impact the retailer. According to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart is shedding about 200 jobs in a restructuring push. Although the analyst consensus on the stock is still a Strong Buy, the stock price has dropped more than 9% year-to-date. As challenges mount, WMT stock does not seem ready to rise in the near future.
tipranks.com
Cummins Stock Rallies on Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat
Cummins posted strong sales and profits in the second quarter of 2022 despite headwinds. In addition, the outlook for its business looks good as demand continues to pick up and China’s recovery continues. On Tuesday, August 2, Cummins (CMI) announced its second quarter 2022 financial results. Despite an uncertain...
tipranks.com
AMTD IDEA Stock Tanks 31% as Key Investor Quits
A longtime AMTD IDEA Group investor has closed its position in the stock. The investor has also sought to avoid association with AMTD IDEA’s 88.7% controlled subsidiary, AMTD Digital. The 14,000% surge in AMTD Digital’s stock price has raised many questions. CK Group, a key investor in AMTD...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
