To pique someone's interest in you, you must first demonstrate that you have an interest in them. Their own lives and the problems that they face are the primary focus of their attention. It will be necessary for you to demonstrate that you are interested in them and the problems that they are facing rather than in yourself. If you show interest in the person you're talking to, you'll find that you have a lot more in common with them, and you'll be able to have a lot more fun as a result. To enjoy yourself, it is not necessary to be the most interesting person in the room. You merely need to be the person who is interested. That is the individual everyone is interested in getting to know better and hanging out with.

