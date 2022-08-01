At Pack Expo, MG America to Debut Latest Cartoner from Cariba

infomeddnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
The Verge
OnePlus 10T announced with up to 150W fast charging and $649 starting price
After not releasing a OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus’ T-series is making a return in 2022 with the OnePlus 10T, which sees its official launch today. Many of the device’s details have already been made public, so today’s news is about pricing and availability. Head over to Allison Johnson’s full review for a rundown of what the phone is like to use in practice.
Japan's GPIF posts $28 billion Q1 investment loss on market turbulence
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) reported on Friday an investment loss of 3.75 trillion yen ($28.13 billion) for April-June, the second consecutive quarter of negative returns, as economic slowdown fears hit global stock markets.
Chess: India’s teen talent shines as Chennai Olympiad breaks records
Armenia have a narrow lead over the top seeded US at halfway in the 180-nation, $10m Chennai Olympiad, an event which is already unique and in the record books. Its stunning ambiance, eager fans, and opulent playing conditions reflect India’s ambition to make August 2022 a landmark moment towards its goal of surpassing the three established chess superpowers, USA, Russia and China.
knowtechie.com
Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup
Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turn Your Aquarium Up to 11 With the MetalFish PC Case
The case includes a USB-powered filter, oxygenator, fish health tuned lighting, and it can fit up to a Micro-ATX motherboard, 90mm tall CPU cooler, and 220mm graphics card.
Phone Arena
Mid-range Motorola One 5G Ace scores its highest ever discount after Prime Day 2022
While history and common sense would seem to dictate the first few weeks after Amazon's Prime Day festival (and equivalent sales events run by retailers like Best Buy and Walmart) are some of the year's slowest in terms of good deals on popular mobile products, that's... not exactly what we're seeing right now.
OnePlus Ace Pro launch event cancelled in China
OnePlus will announce their new OnePlus 10T smartphone later today, they had also planned to launch the handset in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. The launch event in China has now been canceled. Motorola also canceled their launch event for the Motorola Razr 2022 and the X30 Pro which...
Vax SteamFresh PowerPlus Steam Cleaner review: a swift way to beat bacteria
The Vax SteamFresh Power Plus Steam Cleaner is one of the brand's leading products when it comes to floorcare and claims to be able to kill 99.9% of bacteria, which is excellent for those who don't just want things to look clean, but want them to be fully sanitized. This cleaner also uses a mix of detergent and water, to seek out that deeper clean.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Anker 521 PowerHouse 256 Wh reduced now at Amazon
The Anker 521 PowerHouse 256 Wh is currently discounted at Amazon. The portable power station is selling in the US for US$199.99. That is a US$50 or 20% price reduction off the regular retail price of US$249.99. The offer is mirrored on the Anker website, which states that the discount is valid for this week only.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 price leaks from France, teasing a similar cost as Fold 3
We’re less than a week away from Samsung’s big foldable launch event, where the Korean company will unveil its brand new flagship phones and a few new wearable devices. But there’s no shortage of rumors about these gadgets, as we’re still getting a consistent wave of leaks and reports. The latest comes from France, revealing the purported price for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Newegg Announces Fall 2022 Internship Program
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the extension of its 2022 internship program with the launch of a broader fall internship program focused on graphic design, media production and brand marketing, among other functions. The six-week fall program, starting in September, is available to qualified high school and college students interested in opportunities to expand their knowledge of technology and gaming in a structured learning-based program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005445/en/ Newegg host Devyn Howard (center in gray) is joined by Newegg’s summer student interns on-set for a video shoot of a PC build. The students worked together to install each component to build the PC with the guidance of Buildeniac, Newegg’s PC building team. Newegg recently concluded its six-week summer internship program with eight interns. The company’s fall internship program will begin in September. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phone Arena
Outdoorsy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to offer phenomenal battery life
Samsung will allegedly replace the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a Pro variant this year and German outlet WinFuture has today published a detailed report which echoes earlier rumors about the South Korean giant's Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and also includes plenty of images. Samsung's next watch range will allegedly...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RED DIGITAL CINEMA Releases the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV Cinema Camera and Accessories, Learn and Preorder at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- B&H is pleased to announce an enhanced line of V-RAPTOR cinema cameras in the RED DIGITAL CINEMA DSMC3 family for high-end digital film production, pushing sensor technology boundaries with the new V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV all-in-one cinema camera. The new camera streamlines the V-RAPTOR camera brain, adding auxiliary power and mounting options and featuring more built-in accessories, such as internal ND filters, a dedicated lens-mount system, wireless genlock and timecode, and added video outputs for even more monitoring and recording options. The new models come with integrated V-mount or Gold mount plates, and they also come in full Production Packs with V-mount or Gold mount plates. A series of new accessories has also been released to complement the V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV, including an EF mount, a riser plate, a top handle, a top 15mm LWS rod support bracket, a bottom 15mm LWS rod support bracket, a REDVOLT 12-24V V-mount battery, and a REDVOLT 12-24V Gold mount battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005854/en/ RED DIGITAL CINEMA V-RAPTOR XL 8K VV Cinema Camera (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Best Smart Kitchen Appliances To Make Home Life Easier
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Smart Refrigerators The Best Smart Microwaves The Best Smart Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers, and More The Best Smart Dishwashers The Best Coffee Makers and Accessories The Best Smart Accessories For Foodies It was only a matter of time before our home appliances got smart. With connected devices slowly becoming more and more standard in our daily lives, it only makes sense that smart tech would eventually come to the kitchen, too. WiFi-enabled appliances make it easier to tackle the day-to-day management of your home tasks, as a simple mobile app can let you start the...
Engadget
Amazon knocks $100 off Samsung's Freestyle smart projector
Samsung debuted its Freestyle smart projector earlier this year at CES as a portable home theater gadget with auto focus and auto leveling features, making it easier to watch anything, anywhere. Normally priced at $900, the Freestyle projector is down to $798 at Amazon right now, which is just about $100 off. Samsung also has it for nearly the same price. The only time we've seen the projector cheaper was when it went on sale for $650 at Woot in a one-day sale back in April. If you missed the chance then, now's a good opportunity to grab the Freestyle while it's decently discounted.
Samsung is encouraging Galaxy owners to repair their own smartphones
Who needs an official technician, anyway?
Comments / 0