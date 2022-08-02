Vodafone offers instant quote with new smartphone trade-in tool

Read on www.techradar.com
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
TechRadar
How to screenshot on a Samsung phone
Being able to take a screenshot can be incredibly useful, whether you’re using it as a reminder of a message or some information, a quick way to save a picture, or a way to illustrate an article such as this one. But not all phones take screenshots in the...
iPhone 14 sales leak suggests it could be a big upgrade
We've heard enough iPhone 14 leaks to make it sound like the most exciting iPhone update in a while, and according to a new report from China, Apple is expecting it to sell very well. This comes from the publication Sina Finance (opens in new tab) - the site is...
ConsumerAffairs
Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month
Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
Hate paying international roaming charges? T-Mobile might be the right carrier for you.
T-Mobile's international roaming features, includes free texting and 5 GB of high-speed data, beats the day pass rates offered by AT&T and Verizon.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 07 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find
Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware
More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
TechRadar
Which? urges government to reduce VAT on mobile and broadband
Consumer watchdog Which? has called on the government to reduce VAT on telecoms services after claiming nearly six million households are struggling to pay their bills due to the rising cost of living. Its analysis of Ofcom data found that 5.7 million households, or a fifth of all homes in...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
Phone Arena
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
TechRadar
OnePlus 10T live stream: how to watch the launch of this flagship phone
We’re entering a busy season for phone launches, with the iPhone 14 line, the Pixel 7 line, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and others all fast approaching. But one of the very first launches in this deluge is that of the OnePlus...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
TechRadar
Comodo Dome Shield review
Comodo Dome Shield is a simple yet safe DNS-based web filtering solution that’ll help you gain complete visibility of everything taking place on your network perimeter. Since Comodo Cybersecurity (or Comodo for short) has been behind a wide variety of cybersecurity solutions (opens in new tab) and services since its inception in 1998, it was no surprise when it introduced a DNS-based security solution that combines a web filter with an anti-malware software - it’s called Comodo Dome Shield (CDS).
Crypto token bridge Nomad completely drained as users turn on company
Another blockchain bridge has been compromised, with this one ending up losing approximately $200 million - apparently due to the greed of its users. Nomad was exploited earlier this week, and the protocol lost pretty much everything it had, despite no malware or cyberattacks apparently being involved. While bridge exploits...
Phone Arena
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
Google may use ceramic materials in future Pixel phones
Google's rumored plan to build future handsets out of ceramic materials could make glass and plastic smartphones obsolete.
TechRadar
Obsidian review
We recommend Obsidian as a note-taking app because of its sophisticated features. It also has a stellar user interface that makes using it enjoyable. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Walmart (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Comprehensive feature set. +. Widespread compatibility.
